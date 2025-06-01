Image Credit : Getty

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has inched closer to achieving his 100th match win at the French Open after registering his 99th win of the tournament with a victory over Filip Misolic of Austria in the third round on Saturday, May 31.

If Novak Djokovic completes 100 match wins at the French Open, the legendary player will join an elusive list of tennis players to have achieved a similar milestone at a Grand Slam. Let’s take a look at five players to accomplish a historic milestone at a Grand Slam tournament.