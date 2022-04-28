Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First look of 'King of Clay' in Madrid as Nadal gears up for enduring season

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

    After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After spurring excitement among his fans over his participation at next week's Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal was seen at the La Caja Magica in Madrid on Thursday during his first day of the training session.

    Also read: Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Spanish ace, who has recovered from a rib injury, displayed exceptional fitness levels as he gears up to sustain yet another challenging clay-court season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 21-time Grand Slam champion appears to have recovered from a stress fracture in his rib endured during last month's Indian Wells finals against America's Taylor Fritz.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Australian Open 2022 champion has already missed two of his most successful clay-court campaigns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After featuring in this year's Madrid Open, Nadal will head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before reclaiming the trophy at Roland Garros and winning the 14th title.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier today, the tennis ace took part in the inauguration of the Rafael Nadal Foundation's Center for minors at risk of social vulnerability at the San Fermin Municipal Library in the Spanish capital. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The centre will care for minors in vulnerable situations -and their families- who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, with non-assistance measures based on the inclusion and guaranteeing equal opportunities.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Spaniard also attended the presentation of the UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid. "Today we have presented in Madrid a very important project for me. I am especially excited to join the Alfonso X el Sabio University. Training and education facilitate and help improve the future of young people, which is why the bases of UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University are to work with young people, giving them the necessary tools through education, health and sport," the Spanish ace wrote on Instagram.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened-ayh

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    football Memes galore after Haaland and Pogba Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent Mino Raiola slams his fake death news snt

    Fake death news of Haaland and Pogba's agent Mino Raiola sparks meme fest

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic Instagram video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses-ayh

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses

    Recent Stories

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened-ayh

    Jurgen Klopp inks 2-year contract extension with Liverpool; supporters gladdened

    Amazon Prime Video announces 30 new projects starring Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Sethupathi and more drb

    Amazon Prime Video announces 30 new projects starring Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Sethupathi and more

    INDIAN pREMIER League, IPL 2022: Who is Chetan Sakariya? Check out his profile, stats, achievements and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: Who is Chetan Sakariya? Check out his profile, stats, achievements and more

    Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor: Hardeep Singh Puri slams non-BJP ruled states

    'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    5 features you cant miss in Apple s smart water bottle gcw

    5 features you can't miss in Apple's smart water bottle

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon