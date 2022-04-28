First look of 'King of Clay' in Madrid as Nadal gears up for enduring season
After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.
Image Credit: Getty Images
After spurring excitement among his fans over his participation at next week's Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal was seen at the La Caja Magica in Madrid on Thursday during his first day of the training session.
Also read: Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session
Image Credit: Getty Images
The Spanish ace, who has recovered from a rib injury, displayed exceptional fitness levels as he gears up to sustain yet another challenging clay-court season.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The 21-time Grand Slam champion appears to have recovered from a stress fracture in his rib endured during last month's Indian Wells finals against America's Taylor Fritz.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The Australian Open 2022 champion has already missed two of his most successful clay-court campaigns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Image Credit: Getty Images
After featuring in this year's Madrid Open, Nadal will head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before reclaiming the trophy at Roland Garros and winning the 14th title.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Earlier today, the tennis ace took part in the inauguration of the Rafael Nadal Foundation's Center for minors at risk of social vulnerability at the San Fermin Municipal Library in the Spanish capital.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The centre will care for minors in vulnerable situations -and their families- who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, with non-assistance measures based on the inclusion and guaranteeing equal opportunities.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The Spaniard also attended the presentation of the UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid. "Today we have presented in Madrid a very important project for me. I am especially excited to join the Alfonso X el Sabio University. Training and education facilitate and help improve the future of young people, which is why the bases of UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University are to work with young people, giving them the necessary tools through education, health and sport," the Spanish ace wrote on Instagram.