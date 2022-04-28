First look of 'King of Clay' in Madrid as Nadal gears up for enduring season

After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.

After spurring excitement among his fans over his participation at next week's Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal was seen at the La Caja Magica in Madrid on Thursday during his first day of the training session. Also read: Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session

The Spanish ace, who has recovered from a rib injury, displayed exceptional fitness levels as he gears up to sustain yet another challenging clay-court season.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion appears to have recovered from a stress fracture in his rib endured during last month's Indian Wells finals against America's Taylor Fritz.

The Australian Open 2022 champion has already missed two of his most successful clay-court campaigns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

After featuring in this year's Madrid Open, Nadal will head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before reclaiming the trophy at Roland Garros and winning the 14th title.

Earlier today, the tennis ace took part in the inauguration of the Rafael Nadal Foundation's Center for minors at risk of social vulnerability at the San Fermin Municipal Library in the Spanish capital.

The centre will care for minors in vulnerable situations -and their families- who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, with non-assistance measures based on the inclusion and guaranteeing equal opportunities.

