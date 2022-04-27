Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session

After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.

Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Academy Instagram

A day after confirming his participation in next week's Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal displayed exceptional fitness levels as he fired his trademark forehands during Wednesday's last training session at his academy. Also read: 'See you in Madrid': Tennis buffs thrilled after Rafa Nadal confirms return from injury

Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Academy Instagram

In photographs posted on Rafa Nadal Academy's official Instagram handle, the 21-time Grand Slam champion appears to have recovered well after staying out of action for six weeks owing to a stress fracture in his rib endured during last month's Indian Wells finals against Taylor Fritz.

Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Academy Instagram

"Last training session at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar... And ✈️ to Madrid! Best of luck in your return to the courts! VAMOS‼️ 💪🏼🔥," read the post on Instagram.

Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Academy Instagram

Meanwhile, video footage of Nadal training at his Academy was shared on their Instagram story, where the 35-year-old looks geared up to return to his favourite hunting ground - the clay court. WATCH: Nadal's training session

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid," Nadal said on Twitter on Tuesday, sparking excitement among his fans.

Image Credit: Getty Images