Neeraj Chopra marries Himani Mor: How India's Olympic hero pulled off a secret wedding REVEALED

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic gold medalist, secretly married tennis player Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony, keeping the event private from the media and fans.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

In an age where even moderately famous individuals struggle to keep their personal lives private, India's Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has managed to surprise the entire nation. The 27-year-old track-and-field icon, known for his amiable personality and remarkable sporting achievements, tied the knot in complete secrecy with US-based tennis player and coach Himani Mor, leaving fans and media alike wonder-struck.

article_image2

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

The wedding, which took place in an undisclosed location in Himachal Pradesh, featured only the couple’s families in attendance. Neeraj, who has two individual Olympic medals to his name, shared the news 48 hours later through a social media post on Sunday night, along with a few pictures from the ceremony. The intimate photos showcased the couple in pastel shades amid traditional Hindu rituals, hands folded and eyes closed, radiating simplicity and grace.

Neeraj’s decision to keep the wedding private stands in sharp contrast to the trend of lavish, highly-publicized celebrity weddings. The athlete, who has over 10 million followers across social media platforms, left fans asking, “How did he manage to keep this under wraps?”

article_image3

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

A Love Story Kept Secret

According to Neeraj’s paternal uncle, Bhim Chopra, the couple has known each other for a couple of years. "Neeraj aur Himani pehle se ek dusare ko jaante the (Neeraj and Himani knew each other for a while). It happened around two years back through some friends. Both families have also known each other for some time," he told PTI.

Wedding preparations had been underway for months, but Neeraj’s strict desire for privacy ensured the news never leaked, despite the constant attention from media and fans since his rise to fame in 2016.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), aware of the plans, respected the athlete’s wishes for privacy. “Yes, he informed us about his marriage. He wanted it to be a private affair with very close ones,” a top AFI official confirmed, adding that a public celebration is likely after Neeraj’s competitive season ends later this year.

article_image4

Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

The Bride: Himani Mor

Himani Mor, a 25-year-old tennis player from Larsauli, near Sonepat, Haryana, presents a sharp contrast to Neeraj’s stardom. She achieved a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018 before pursuing her career in the US.

Currently a graduate assistant at Amherst College in Massachusetts, Himani oversees the institution's women’s tennis team while pursuing her master’s degree at McCormack Isenberg School of Management under the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is an alumna of Miranda House, Delhi University, where she studied Political Science and Physical Education.

Despite her accomplishments, very little information about their relationship exists in the public domain. Even Neeraj’s uncle refrained from divulging details on how the couple started seeing each other.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The newlyweds have reportedly left the country, and Neeraj is expected to return to training soon. His season kicks off in three months with the Diamond League, culminating in September at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he will defend his title.

For now, Neeraj’s fans and the sporting world are celebrating not just his achievements on the field but also his ability to guard his personal life with the same dedication and focus that has made him a legend in Indian sports.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma to play in Ranji Trophy for 1st time in nearly a decade as Mumbai faces J&K; check full squad snt

Rohit Sharma to play in Ranji Trophy for 1st time in nearly a decade as Mumbai faces J&K; check full squad

Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advise in mind snt

Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advice in mind

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video vkp

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video

football Manchester United's worst start in 131 years: Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry, says 'I'm not here to lose games' snt

Man United's worst start in 131 years: Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry, says 'I'm not here to lose games'

football Arsenal's Saliba out for 2 weeks with hamstring injury, set to miss 3 games; will he be fit to face Man City snt

Arsenal's Saliba out for 2 weeks with hamstring injury, set to miss 3 games; will he be fit to face Man City?

Recent Stories

Is a Term Insurance Plan at 'Zero Cost' a Smart Buy?

Is a Term Insurance Plan at ‘Zero Cost’ a Smart Buy?

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind dmn

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20 gcw

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

Recent Videos

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Video Icon
'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Video Icon
Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon