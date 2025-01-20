Neeraj Chopra marries Himani Mor: How India's Olympic hero pulled off a secret wedding REVEALED

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic gold medalist, secretly married tennis player Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony, keeping the event private from the media and fans.

In an age where even moderately famous individuals struggle to keep their personal lives private, India's Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has managed to surprise the entire nation. The 27-year-old track-and-field icon, known for his amiable personality and remarkable sporting achievements, tied the knot in complete secrecy with US-based tennis player and coach Himani Mor, leaving fans and media alike wonder-struck.

The wedding, which took place in an undisclosed location in Himachal Pradesh, featured only the couple’s families in attendance. Neeraj, who has two individual Olympic medals to his name, shared the news 48 hours later through a social media post on Sunday night, along with a few pictures from the ceremony. The intimate photos showcased the couple in pastel shades amid traditional Hindu rituals, hands folded and eyes closed, radiating simplicity and grace. Neeraj’s decision to keep the wedding private stands in sharp contrast to the trend of lavish, highly-publicized celebrity weddings. The athlete, who has over 10 million followers across social media platforms, left fans asking, “How did he manage to keep this under wraps?”

A Love Story Kept Secret According to Neeraj’s paternal uncle, Bhim Chopra, the couple has known each other for a couple of years. "Neeraj aur Himani pehle se ek dusare ko jaante the (Neeraj and Himani knew each other for a while). It happened around two years back through some friends. Both families have also known each other for some time," he told PTI. Wedding preparations had been underway for months, but Neeraj’s strict desire for privacy ensured the news never leaked, despite the constant attention from media and fans since his rise to fame in 2016. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), aware of the plans, respected the athlete’s wishes for privacy. “Yes, he informed us about his marriage. He wanted it to be a private affair with very close ones,” a top AFI official confirmed, adding that a public celebration is likely after Neeraj’s competitive season ends later this year.

The Bride: Himani Mor Himani Mor, a 25-year-old tennis player from Larsauli, near Sonepat, Haryana, presents a sharp contrast to Neeraj’s stardom. She achieved a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018 before pursuing her career in the US. Currently a graduate assistant at Amherst College in Massachusetts, Himani oversees the institution's women’s tennis team while pursuing her master’s degree at McCormack Isenberg School of Management under the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is an alumna of Miranda House, Delhi University, where she studied Political Science and Physical Education. Despite her accomplishments, very little information about their relationship exists in the public domain. Even Neeraj’s uncle refrained from divulging details on how the couple started seeing each other.

The newlyweds have reportedly left the country, and Neeraj is expected to return to training soon. His season kicks off in three months with the Diamond League, culminating in September at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he will defend his title. For now, Neeraj’s fans and the sporting world are celebrating not just his achievements on the field but also his ability to guard his personal life with the same dedication and focus that has made him a legend in Indian sports.

