    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer link to AS Roma is possibly false; here's why

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a fruitful last season regarding Manchester United's success. While he was recently linked to a move to Roma, it appears false, and here's why.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made his spectacular return to English giants Manchester United. He delivered in terms of performance, finishing as the club's highest goal-scorer for the season across competitions. However, he was disappointed by the club's overall performance, finishing sixth, as it is all set to participate in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) next season, a tournament he has never played before. A few days back, it was reported by the Daily Star that he is unlikely to continue with the Red Devils and is instead eyeing a return to Serie A and a reunion with former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. But, those reports now appear to be false.

    As per renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the reports linking Ronaldo to Roma are false, as there has been no development on the same. Writing for Caughtoffside, he recorded, "I'm aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one. Honestly, I have no updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future. His salary is still huge for any Italian club, and I am unaware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester."

    ALSO READ: Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    "Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him, and at the moment, AS Roma is delighted with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho's 3-4-2-1. Ronaldo's always going to make headlines, but for the reasons above, I don't think this is a serious worry for United at the moment," concluded Romano.

    Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with United last season, with an option to extend a year more. However, as of now, his future at Old Trafford beyond 2023 looks uncertain and would highly depend on his performance under the club's new boss Erik ten Hag. But, if the Portuguese does manage to keep up with a similar performance to last season, the Red Devils and the Dutchman would not mind triggering his one-year extension.

