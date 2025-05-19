Image Credit : Getty

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a major hint that veteran midfielder Luka Modric could be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks. With major changes on the horizon at the Santiago Bernabeu, Modric’s future remains uncertain despite his desire to stay.

The Croatian star, who has been with Los Blancos since 2012, has repeatedly expressed his interest in continuing at the club. However, with Ancelotti stepping down and Xabi Alonso set to take charge at the end of the campaign, the club appears to be entering a new era—one that may not include the 39-year-old maestro.