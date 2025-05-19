Luka Modric set for shock Real Madrid exit? Ancelotti hints at possible departure
Luka Modric’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain as Carlo Ancelotti hints at a possible exit amid an upcoming managerial transition and Club World Cup extension.
Modric’s Real Madrid Career Nearing Its End?
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a major hint that veteran midfielder Luka Modric could be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks. With major changes on the horizon at the Santiago Bernabeu, Modric’s future remains uncertain despite his desire to stay.
The Croatian star, who has been with Los Blancos since 2012, has repeatedly expressed his interest in continuing at the club. However, with Ancelotti stepping down and Xabi Alonso set to take charge at the end of the campaign, the club appears to be entering a new era—one that may not include the 39-year-old maestro.
Club World Cup Extension Sparks Contract Anomaly
The upcoming expanded FIFA Club World Cup has created a scheduling anomaly for the 2024/25 season, extending it into July. Modric’s current contract is set to expire at the end of June, but a clause has been activated to allow him to stay with the team through the tournament.
Should Real Madrid progress to the knockout stages, Modric could remain with the squad until mid-July. While the midfielder remains open to signing another one-year extension—a tradition he has followed in recent seasons—the final call may not be his to make this time.
Ancelotti Offers Ambiguous Response on Modric Future
Following Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla in their penultimate game of the season, Ancelotti spoke to the media and delivered a cryptic message about Modric’s future.
“Everyone knows how much Real Madrid fans love him. They have time to make the best decision for him, the club and the future,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Marca.
Ancelotti is set to formally bid farewell to the Madrid faithful on May 25 after the club's final match of the season against Real Sociedad. The Italian will then move on to take charge of the Brazil national team.
2026 World Cup Still in Modric’s Sights
Modric remains focused on leading Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a goal that could influence his decision to continue playing at the highest level. Whether that journey continues at Real Madrid or elsewhere remains to be seen.
A final decision on his future could hinge on discussions with incoming boss Xabi Alonso, with many awaiting whether the former midfielder-turned-coach sees a place for his old teammate in his plans for a new-look Madrid side.