Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Which batting icon performed better against Australia and England in Tests?
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Which batting icon performed better against Australia and England in Tests?
A statistical comparison of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's Test cricket performances against England and Australia, highlighting their home and away records. Tendulkar and Kohli have been Indian batting giants in two different eras in Tests.
Kohli vs Tendulkar?
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest batters for India in Test cricket. Two played in two different eras, but they dominated the longest format of the game with consistency and elegance.
Kohli and Tendulkar had produced brilliant performances against top teams like England and Australia over the years in Test cricket. The Indian batting stalwarts consistently rose to the occasion against England and Australia, delivering memorable knocks that defined crucial moments in India's Test history.
Let’s take a look at how Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar fared in home and away Tests against England and Australia.
Vs England at home
Virat Kohli had enjoyed great success against England in Tests, amassing 1015 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 56.38 in 13 matches. Kohli is one three Indian batters alongside Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Vishwanath to amass over 1000 runs in Tests against England. Kohli’s best performance in the home Test against England was a brilliant 235 off 340 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016, which laid the foundation for an innings and 36-run victory for Team India.
Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, had amassed 960 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.00 in 15 matches, falling just short of the 1000-run mark against England at home despite consistent performances over 2 decades. Tendulkar’s best performance came in the Chennai Test, scoring 165 off 296 balls in India's innings and 22-run win over England.
Vs England Away
Though he did not have great Test success against England at home, Sachin Tendulkar was brilliant in red-ball cricket on England soil, aggregating 1575 runs, including 4 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 54.31 in 17 matches. He is the highest run–getter for India in Tests in England. His best performance came in the Leeds Test in 1993, where he scored 193 off 330 balls. His knock helped pave the way for India's innings and 46-run victory.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had a reverse trajectory compared to his record home Test record against England. In the away Tests against England, Kohli amassed 976 runs, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 33.65 in 15 matches. His best performance came in the Birmingham Test in 2018, scoring 149 off 225 balls, but his effort went in vain as India lost to England by 31 runs.
Vs Australia at home
Sachin Tendulkar has an impressive record against Australia in Tests at home, scoring 1821 runs, including 5 centuries and 9 fifties, at an average of 56.90 in 19 matches. He is not only the highest run-getter for India but also one of the four batters alongside VVS Laxman, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rahul Dravid to score over 1000 Test runs against Australia at home. Tendulkar’s best performance came in the Bengaluru Test in 2010, scoring 214 off 363 balls, paving the way for a 7-wicket win over Australia.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, did not enjoy immense Test success against Australia at home, as he 627 runs, including 2 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 39.18 in 11 matches. His best performance came in the Ahmedabad Test in 2023, scoring 186 off 364 balls, putting an end to his 4-year drought of a century in Tests. However, his effort went in vain as the match ended in a draw.
Vs Australia Away
Sachin Tendulkar has an equally impressive Test record against Australia on Australian soil, scoring 1809 runs, including 6 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average 53.20 in 20 matches. He is one of the four Indian batters, alongside Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid to score over 1000 Test runs in Australia. Tendulkar’s best performance came in the Sydney Test in 2004, scoring a magnificent 241 off 436 balls. He did not hit a single cover drive throughout his innings.
Virat Kohli might not have a great Test record against Australia at home, but he has been exceptional in Australia, scoring 1542 runs, including 7 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 46.72 in 18 matches. His best performance came in the Melbourne Test in 2014, scoring 169 off 272 balls, but the match ended in a draw.
Conclusion
While both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have been giants of Indian batting, Tendulkar holds a clear edge in Test performances against England and Australia, especially in away conditions, with superior averages and match-winning contributions. Kohli, though exceptional at home against England and prolific in Australia, falls slightly short in consistency and longevity compared to the Master Blaster in the longest format.