Image Credit : Getty

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist has drawn parallels between Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling brilliance and the batting genius of the late Don Bradman.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer in MI’s 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur. Bumrah was the most economical bowler for Mumbai as he registered figures of 2/15 at an economy rate of 3/75 as the visitors bundled out the hosts for 117 in 16.5 overs after posting a total of 217/2 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah missed the first few matches of the IPL 2025 as he was recovering from a back injury, which sustained during the Sydney Test of the Australia Test series in January. His absence in the pace bowling attack of Mumbai Indians was very much evident as the five-time IPL champions lost five matches in their first six outings of the season.