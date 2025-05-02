- Home
Adam Gilchrist compared Jasprit Bumrah's bowling brilliance to Don Bradman's batting genius after Bumrah's impressive performance in MI's win. Bumrah has been in a good form ever since his return from injury break.
Jasprit Bumrah and Don Bradman
Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist has drawn parallels between Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling brilliance and the batting genius of the late Don Bradman.
Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer in MI’s 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur. Bumrah was the most economical bowler for Mumbai as he registered figures of 2/15 at an economy rate of 3/75 as the visitors bundled out the hosts for 117 in 16.5 overs after posting a total of 217/2 in 20 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah missed the first few matches of the IPL 2025 as he was recovering from a back injury, which sustained during the Sydney Test of the Australia Test series in January. His absence in the pace bowling attack of Mumbai Indians was very much evident as the five-time IPL champions lost five matches in their first six outings of the season.
Bumrah delivers fiery spell after injury comeback
Jasprit Bumrah made his return to competitive play after three months for the Mumbai Indians clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, he failed to make an impact as he conceded 29 runs without taking a wicket. In the first five matches on his return, Bumrah could pick only five wickets. The 31-year-old finally managed to find his rhythm after he registered figures of 4/22 in MI’s 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was followed by an economical spell in the win against RR, picking two wickets while conceding just 15 runs. MI lead pacer Bumrah delivered for the side when he was needed the most as the five-time IPL champions have inched closer to seal their playoffs berth.
Don Bradman of bowling
Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, calling him ‘best fast bowler of all time’, while drawing comparing his bowling to Don Bradman’s batting brilliance.
“He's maybe the best bowler, fast bowler of all time. When you start stacking up the statistics and the varying conditions that he has to go out and execute those skills in, I guess you look at Sir Donald Bradman's numbers compared to his peers and he's just so far ahead,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.
“so I think Bumrah is sort of in that category across all the different variations that you get in conditions and pitches that you've got to bowl on. He's significantly further ahead than the peers around him, so that tells you we are truly watching greatness," he added.
Is Bumrah the Bradman of bowling?
Don Bradman is the legendary batter of his time, holding the world record for the highest batting average in the history of Test Cricket, 99.94. Comparing the contemporaries of Bradman, none of them could match his exceptional consistency and dominance for two decades, from 1928 to 1948. Adam Gilchrist comparing Jasprit Bumrah to the batting legend showcases his establishing dominance over his peers in all formats of the game with his bowling prowess. His skill was clearly evident during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was highest wicket-taker of the series with 32 wickets at an average of 13 in five innings. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests in Australia, picking 64 wickets in 12 matches.
Gilchrist was in awe of Bumrah’s bowling
Further speaking about Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling brilliance, Adam Gilchrist revealed that he was left in awe of his consistent performance throughout the Test series against Australia.
"A seamer from India, consistently throughout, particularly the series that we just saw in the summer, back home in the Australian summer, no, I don't think so.” the former Australia captain said.
"We just sat and watched in awe at close range commentating on that series and again, I know it's a different format, but he is the best all-format bowler; that's nothing to argue there," he concluded.