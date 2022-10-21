Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IOC in conversations with 10 potential hosts for future Olympics; India interested in bidding for 2036

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    The International Olympic Committee has already engaged with ten potential hosts for future Olympics. Meanwhile, India has expressed interest in bidding for the 2036 event.

    Image credit: Getty

    The hosts for the next three Olympic Games have already been confirmed, with Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane hosting in 2024, 2028 and 2032. In the meantime, talks are already underway regarding the hosts for the future Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is already in conversation with ten potential hosts for the coming global spectacle, starting in 2036. However, the potential bidders are yet to be identified, while IOC director general Christophe de Kepper confirmed that talks are being held with bidders from four continents.

    Image credit: Getty

    During Thursday's Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, de Kepper reported, "We are currently working with ten interested NOCs and regions across four continents. The bid projects are at very different stages and are developing their ambitions according to their own regional or national timelines."

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - 'Games Wide Open' unveiled as official slogan

    Image credit: Getty

    However, it is being briefed that India is one of the bidders that has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 event, reports Xinhua. But, it would also face a stiff bidding war with Egypt, Indonesia, Great Britain and South Korea.

