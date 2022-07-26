Paris Olympics 2024: 'Games Wide Open' unveiled as official slogan

The Tokyo Olympics last year was a resounding success. A year later, preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 are underway, with just a couple of years to go. On Monday, the official slogan for the Games was unveiled ahead of the global extravaganza. It happened to be the slogan for both the Olympics and Paralympics, while the slogan was "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", which means "Games Wide Open". It would be the third time that Paris would be hosting the Olympics, having already hosted before in 1900 and 1924. The Games is slated to run from July 26 to August 11, with 32 sporting events and 329 events, while Break Dance will be making its debut.

Following the unveil, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach recorded, "Paris 2024's ambition to innovate the Games model in line with Olympic Agenda 2020 by opening up participation to as many people as possible is clear in this new slogan. The Opening Ceremony along the River Seine, competitions held in iconic locations across the city and Paris 2024's far-reaching engagement activities will bring people together, both within and outside the venues, in person and online."

"This approach and narrative will be key to inspiring the next generation, allowing many more people in France and worldwide to experience the Olympic spirit and values. This will help leave a lasting legacy beyond the Games in 2024," added Bach. In contrast, the organisers conveyed, "It is an invitation to the world to come and experience new emotions together. Our Games are the commitments of new experiences and big thrills."

According to the provisional calendar, the Games' maiden competition would get underway a couple of days before the opening ceremony, while all the finals of the events would be taking place in the evening. Also, with the focus on the Games being gender-equal, it has focused on the women's events, with the women's table tennis finals closing the tournament.

It is estimated that more than 13 million tickets would be sold for both Olympics and Paralympics, with half of the tickets reserved for the general public to cost around €50 or lesser. Ideally, the ticket prices would, on average, range around €24 to €950. "These prices, which are extremely affordable for an event the size of the Olympic Games, have been made possible thanks to the adoption of a special pricing structure. The high-price tickets, which make up 15 per cent of the tickets on sale to the general public, will generate almost 50 per cent of Paris 2024 ticketing revenue," explained the organisers.