India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

Women entrepreneurs are increasing considerably quicker, with women empowering 50 per cent of India's start-up ecosystem in some capacity. Let us check out nine such successful and influential women in business.

Women inspire us in many aspects of life since they perform numerous roles for everyone. However, they not only inspire us but also set notable examples when it comes to business. Women entrepreneurs of various ages and backgrounds are breaking preconceptions and altering the commercial landscape in India.

Vani Kola

Vani Kola is an entrepreneur and venture investor from India. She is the founder and CEO of Kalaari Capital, a venture capital business located in Bangalore. Vani formerly had a thriving business in Silicon Valley, California, USA. She is also a fantastic public speaker, having delivered motivating presentations at TED Talks, TIE, and INK. She also trains prospective entrepreneurs and particularly works with Indian technology firms. Kalaari Capital, Kola's business, has invested in more than 50 firms in India's E-commerce, Mobile Services, and Healthcare sectors. She has invested in over 60 start-ups and raised about $650 million.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Founder of Biocon, a Bangalore-based biotechnology firm. This is an Indian biotechnology firm. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is Biocon Limited's current chairwoman and managing director. Kiran is one of the industry's most promising worldwide thought leaders in biotechnology. Mazumdar-Shaw is also a recipient of numerous accolades, including the Othmer Gold Medal and she was listed as the 68th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2019. She was named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020.

Falguni Nayar:

Falguni founded Nykaa at the age of 49, following a successful corporate career spanning two decades. Falguni Nayar learned the ins and outs of business and networking while growing up in a commercial environment encouraged by her driven father. She began her second innings in 2012 after securing her professional career with Kotak Mahindra Group by launching an e-commerce site offering women's beauty items.

Divya Gokulnath:

Co-founder Of BYJU’S an educational technology company. We are all aware that Byju's is an educational platform. Divya has made logical changes in the history of education in India. From primary school to competitive assessments and admission exams. You may take her tuition, and pupils learn new things from these sites.

Namita Thapar:

Namita is an Indian businesswoman who works as the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She joined Shark Tank India Season 1 as a judge in 2021. Namita's goal is to promote women's health in India. She has received various honours, including The Economic Times' '40 under Forty' award and Barclays Hurun's Next Gen Leader designation. She also won the Economic Times Women Ahead List 2017. The World Women Leadership Congress honoured her as a Super Achiever.

Aditi Gupta:

Menstruation is still taboo in the twenty-first century. Because of the beliefs and stigma associated with it, it is one of the societal taboos that poor sanitation difficulties for women and young girls equally. Aditi Gupta is determined to break the taboo and teach young girls about the science behind it. Menstrupedia, the famous comic book guide, was born from this goal. As a result, in 2012, Aditi co-founded Menstrupedia with her now-husband and business partner, Tuhin Paul. Aditi recently got 50 lakh at 20% ownership from Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) as part of their fundraising via the reality programme Shark Tank India. Aditi was also included in Forbes' 30 under 30 list for outstanding work.



Radhika Ghai:

The e-commerce business is dominated by men, with companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others. It was amazing for Radhika Ghai, Co-founder of Shopclues, to be the only female entrepreneur building a name for herself among them. Radhika and Sanjay Sethi founded Shopclues as a platform that connects buyers and sellers. Within five years, it had grown to become a unicorn with a valuation of US$1.1 billion. In 2019, it was purchased by Qoo10, a Singapore-based e-commerce platform.

Radhika is the Founder and CEO of Kindlife, a new age beauty and wellness marketplace with over 150 selected beauty, nutrition, and home care companies.

Ghazal Alagh:

Ghazal, one of India's most notable female entrepreneurs, has been added to the roster of shark tank judges. She is well-known for being a co-founder of Mama Earth. Not just Mama Earth, Ghazal also founded Dietexpert in 2012.

Vineeta Singh:

As the Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, she has emerged as a successful businesswoman in the Indian cosmetic sector. It is India's leading cosmetics brand. The Economic Times acknowledged her as a young business leader in its 40 Under Forty Awards 2020. She is one of the world's top 100 most mindful women.