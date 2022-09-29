'With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more' - Benzema after winning his maiden Pichichi Trophy

Karim Benzema was a force to be reckoned with last season for Real Madrid and across Europe. He was honoured with his first-ever Pichichi Trophy during the MARCA 2022 Awards Gala. He has vowed to do more.

Image credit: Getty

French striker Karim Benzema has been unstoppable since last season, scoring a flood of goals as he steered the Spanish champion to European success, winning its record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. While he finished as the tournament's highest goal-scorer, he won a couple of awards, and now, he has completed his hat-trick of titles. He was honoured with his first-ever Pichichi Trophy during the MARCA 2022 Awards Gala on Thursday. The title is given to the top scorer of La Liga every season, which was the case with Benzema last season, as he had netted 44 goals. He was also awarded the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Fan MVP Trophy the same night.

After winning the titles, Benzema stated, "Thank you very much. It's a significant trophy for me. Thanks to my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't have been here today. Thanks to the fans, the club and the president. Every year is different. The rivals want to win La Liga every year, and let's see what happens this year. But, we are strong, and let's see what happens." ALSO READ: Manchester derby - Will out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo start for United in clash against City?

"I feel very proud of my work. I think this year will be difficult, but I always want to do more with great enthusiasm. I'm going to try to do more. Win La Liga, score many goals and most importantly for me, enjoy it," added Benzema, reports 90min. He is struggling with an injury currently and is out of action.

