    Manchester derby: Will out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo start for United in clash against City?

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    All eyes will be on struggling striker Cristiano Ronaldo to see whether the Portuguese icon will start in Manchester United's crucial game against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's international break proved more frustrating than fruitful. From a bloodied nose and black eye to continued struggles with form, the Manchester United star would want to put the last week behind and focus on the club's Premier League and Europa League campaigns for now. With all eyes on the highly-anticipated Manchester Derby come Sunday, it would be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag starts with the struggling legend.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo started in the Red Devils' Europa League clash against FC Sheriff before the players headed for their international duties. The Portuguese talisman also scored from the penalty spot, handing him his first goal of the season. However, the veteran striker failed to create magic for his country at the UEFA Nations League and attracted significant criticism from fans and the media. Some even suggested he face the axe for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite being out of form, Erik ten Hag may just start with Ronaldo in Manchester United's crucial away game against Manchester City on Sunday because the Red Devils could be without attacking duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, while the Frenchman has missed United's last five games due to an Achilles issue.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The international break was supposed to offer both Rashford and Martial a decent opportunity to rest up and resume training, but according to The Times, neither player has yet resumed full squad practises. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As a result, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may be forced to choose a lineup similar to the one that defeated Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League two weeks ago if both the forwards are not available to play at Etihad Stadium. This means Ronaldo could get a chance to feature in the starting XI and fans would hope the five-time Ballon d'Or winner brings all his experience into play for the crucial game.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Both the young players Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho ought to be on the bench. Harry Maguire, a centre-back for the Red Devils, is most certainly out for Ten Hag, who did not exercise with them on Wednesday due to a thigh injury sustained during the international break. Although Maguire has lost his spot at the club level and was not expected to play a large role even if he were fit, he is no longer expected to play versus City. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, the defensive pairing for United on Sunday, have been preferred by Ten Hag.

