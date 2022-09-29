Manchester derby: Will out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo start for United in clash against City?

All eyes will be on struggling striker Cristiano Ronaldo to see whether the Portuguese icon will start in Manchester United's crucial game against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's international break proved more frustrating than fruitful. From a bloodied nose and black eye to continued struggles with form, the Manchester United star would want to put the last week behind and focus on the club's Premier League and Europa League campaigns for now. With all eyes on the highly-anticipated Manchester Derby come Sunday, it would be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag starts with the struggling legend.

Ronaldo started in the Red Devils' Europa League clash against FC Sheriff before the players headed for their international duties. The Portuguese talisman also scored from the penalty spot, handing him his first goal of the season. However, the veteran striker failed to create magic for his country at the UEFA Nations League and attracted significant criticism from fans and the media. Some even suggested he face the axe for World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Also read: Will struggling Cristiano Ronaldo be dropped for World Cup 2022? Portugal boss gives ultimate response

Despite being out of form, Erik ten Hag may just start with Ronaldo in Manchester United's crucial away game against Manchester City on Sunday because the Red Devils could be without attacking duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, while the Frenchman has missed United's last five games due to an Achilles issue.

The international break was supposed to offer both Rashford and Martial a decent opportunity to rest up and resume training, but according to The Times, neither player has yet resumed full squad practises. Also read: Revealed: Why Ronaldo's summer transfer from Man United to Al-Hilal collapsed; are negotiations still on?

As a result, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may be forced to choose a lineup similar to the one that defeated Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League two weeks ago if both the forwards are not available to play at Etihad Stadium. This means Ronaldo could get a chance to feature in the starting XI and fans would hope the five-time Ballon d'Or winner brings all his experience into play for the crucial game.

