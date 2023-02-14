Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Neymar play FIFA World Cup 2026 to fulfil 'huge dream'?

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Neymar has featured in three FIFA World Cups but has failed to lead Brazil to title glory. Having failed the task last year in Qatar, he has hinted that he might still have a shot in 2026 to fulfil his "huge dream".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Top Brazilian striker Neymar has attained numerous successes with Brazil, including the Copa America title and the FIFA Confederations Cup. However, the prestigious FIFA World Cup title is one trophy that needs to be added to his esteemed cabinet. To date, he has had three shots at it, and despite coming close, it has eluded him.

    The last edition, in 2022, was also his chance in Qatar, but the Brazilians were ousted in the quarterfinal by eventual third-placed team Croatia. While he had stated before the tournament that it could be his last WC appearance, he has yet to rule out going to the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico to get the job done in 2026.

    ALSO READ: Meme fest explodes after Elon Musk believed to be keen on making £4.5 billion move to buy Man United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With TNT Sports, Neymar stated, "I'll go year by year, and we'll see. Of course, I dream of winning the World Cup." Terming Lionel Messi's Qatar success with Argentina as an inspiration, he worded, "Leo has always been an inspiration. He always helped and encouraged me. I also think about seeing him win at 34 [35]."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Notably, Neymar will be 34 by 2026. Also, given his decent form, it would not be a far shot to consider his WC title-winning success chances with Seleção Canarinha in the USA, Canada and Mexico. During the 2014 edition in Brazil, he won the Bronze Boot for being the third-highest goal-scorer in the competition, besides being included in the All-Star XI of the same event.

