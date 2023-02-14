Will Neymar play FIFA World Cup 2026 to fulfil 'huge dream'?

Neymar has featured in three FIFA World Cups but has failed to lead Brazil to title glory. Having failed the task last year in Qatar, he has hinted that he might still have a shot in 2026 to fulfil his "huge dream".

Image Credit: Getty Images

Top Brazilian striker Neymar has attained numerous successes with Brazil, including the Copa America title and the FIFA Confederations Cup. However, the prestigious FIFA World Cup title is one trophy that needs to be added to his esteemed cabinet. To date, he has had three shots at it, and despite coming close, it has eluded him.

The last edition, in 2022, was also his chance in Qatar, but the Brazilians were ousted in the quarterfinal by eventual third-placed team Croatia. While he had stated before the tournament that it could be his last WC appearance, he has yet to rule out going to the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico to get the job done in 2026.

