    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Hurts like hell from loss' - Neymar upon returning to Brazil following quarters exit

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil is out of the tournament, losing to Croatia in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the former has returned home, while Neymar has admitted that the defeat still hurts.

    Image credit: Getty

    Record five-time former champion Brazil is out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It lost to 2018 runner-up Croatia in the quarterfinal on penalties, as its wait for its record-extending sixth title continued since 2002. Also, it was probably star Brazilian striker Neymar's last WC. Meanwhile, the Seleção is back in his home country. However, upon landing, Neymar remains heartbroken, admitting that the failure hurts even more than it was in the Gulf. However, he refuses to give up and has asserted that he has not learned to lose yet. Earlier, he had revealed that he was "psychologically destroyed" by the flop.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Instagram, Neymar wrote on Sunday, "On Brazilian soil… still hurts like hell from loss, we were so close, so close. Unfortunately or fortunately, I still haven't learned to lose. Defeats make me more robust, but they hurt me too much, and I'm still not used to them. Anyway, we have to move on... life moves us on, even if it hurts and the hurt takes time to heal, we have to move on."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "Once again, I want to thank the Brazilian people for their support and affection. Hearing from you that we fought and delivered until the end comforts a little of our pain. Thank you, Qatar, for everything. The cup was beautiful, and she had to be from Brazil to crown it all, but by God's destiny, it wasn't," added Neymar.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We keep going... Now it's to turn off the key, take advantage of family and friends, recharge energies because dealing with this defeat will be very difficult, it still hurts me A LOT! FAITH," Neymar continued before penning an open letter to now-former Brazilian head coach Tite, "I knew you as a coach. I already knew you were terrific, but as a person, you are MUCH BETTER! I thank you for everything openly, all the teachings you've given us... and there were so many."

    ALSO READ: 'I fought for it' - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's failed bid to win Qatar World Cup 2022

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "You will always be one of the best coaches I've ever had or will have. I will always lift you. We had beautiful moments, but we also had moments that hurt us a lot, and the latter will hurt us for a long time. You deserved to be crowned with this cup. We all deserved it for everything we did and for everything we gave up to try to achieve our biggest dream. But God didn't want it that way, patience. God has given us EVERYTHING!" concluded Neymar.

