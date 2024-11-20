Lionel Messi to play in Kerala in 2025: A look back at Argentine's last India visit in 2011 | In Pictures

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata in September 2011 marked a historic moment for both Argentine football and Indian sports fans.

Football icon Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team will make their return to India after 14 years, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions are set to play an international friendly in Kerala in 2025. Kerala sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed the news during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that the match will be organized under the full supervision of the state government. Also read: Lionel Messi and Argentina football team to play in Kerala next year, announces Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion. While the Argentina Football Association (AFA) has yet to make an official announcement, it is understood that the Kerala government has reached an agreement to bring the defending world champions to the state.

The opponents for Argentina are yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest that a top-ranked Asian team will face the world champions. Two international friendlies are reportedly planned. As per an Economic Times report, a delegation led by Minister Abdurahiman visited Spain for high-level talks with the AFA. The minister stated that the discussions were both positive and productive. "We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala, and as a follow-up to our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly," he said.

Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata in September 2011 marked a historic moment for both Argentine football and Indian sports fans. The occasion was a FIFA international friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium). Messi, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, graced the field in Kolkata for the first time, and his arrival generated immense excitement among local fans. It was an opportunity for them to see the football legend live, creating an atmosphere of euphoria and anticipation in the city.

The match itself was a tightly contested affair, with Argentina emerging victorious with a 1-0 scoreline. Messi, as expected, was at the center of the action, orchestrating the attack with his vision and skill. While he didn’t score in this match, Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's only goal, providing the assist for Nicolas Otamendi. The ball came from a precise cross by Messi, which Otamendi converted into a header, securing the win for the South American giants. The goal was a perfect example of Messi's ability to create opportunities and influence matches, even in the absence of scoring himself.

For the fans in Kolkata, Messi’s presence on the field was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The stadium, packed with over 60,000 spectators, erupted in cheers every time Messi touched the ball. His dribbling, passing, and overall play dazzled the crowd, and for many, it was a dream come true to see their idol in person. Messi’s visit was also a rare opportunity for the Indian footballing community to witness top-tier international football up close. The match was a significant event, showcasing the growing interest in football in India, and Messi’s appearance only added to its prestige.

At 37 years old, Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or, awarded annually to the best player in the world, a record eight times. Throughout his illustrious career, Messi has played for top clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami. Also read: Lionel Messi to Lamine Yamal: Decoding the rise, decline and resurgence of Barcelona's iconic La Masia academy

Messi's career reached its pinnacle in 2022, when he achieved his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup. Leading Argentina to victory in a thrilling final against France, Messi and his team claimed the ultimate prize, cementing his legacy as one of football's legends.

On Tuesday, Messi was in action during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru, helping Argentina secure a 1-0 victory. He delivered a brilliant assist to Lautaro Martinez, who then scored with a sensational left-footed volley, sending the ball into the net. With this assist, Messi has now equaled Landon Donovan’s record of 55 assists in international men’s football. The win has brought Argentina one step closer to securing their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

