    Qatar World Cup 2022: After Al Rihla, FIFA to introduce Al Hilm as official match ball for semis

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The tournament is now in the semi-final stage. While the official match ball until now was Al Rihla, it would be succeeded by Al Hilm for the semis and the final.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is done with its quarterfinals stage. As it enters into the most serious stages, i.e. semi-final and final, there would be a change. While until now, Al Rihla was the official match ball, it is all set to be replaced by the Al Hilm as the official match ball for the remaining couple of stages. The development has been confirmed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), while Adidas would be producing the ball as it did for Al Rihla. The ball is implemented with technology that would assist the referees in tracking who touched the ball.

    Image credit: FIFA/Facebook

    The Al Hilm would possess a gold base design and a triangular pattern, which would pay tribute to Doha's desert surroundings. As for the semis, former champion Argentina would be up against European giants and 2018 runner-up Croatia, whereas defending champion France would be up against first-time semi-finalists Morocco.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to unite the world. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the tournament's final stages the best of luck," said FIFA in a release.

