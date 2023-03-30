Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Spain boss Luis Enrique breaks his silence on being Tottenham Hotspur's next manager

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    After Antonio Conte's exit, Tottenham Hotspur is looking for a new full-time manager. Luis Enrique is one of the head coaches on the potential list of the club, but is he looking for a job in England? Here's what he has to say.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur is without a full-time club boss following the controversial exit of Antonio Conte earlier this week. While Cristian Stellini is the interim manager of the side until the end of the ongoing season, the club is already in the hunt for a new full-time head coach, with some top names on the list of potential candidates.

    Among the potential candidates also is the former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. After quitting the La Roja role following its pre-quarters exit to Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Spaniard has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente. While he has admitted that he has offers from some top clubs and nations, he is keen to work in England but is seemingly uninterested in the Spurs role.

    ALSO READ: 'The greatest' - Fans hail Ferguson and Wenger as latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

    Image credit: Getty

    Enrique told Radio SER Gijon (via FotMob), "I would like to go to England to work. But I don't see myself in the Premier League in July because I would like to go to a team there that can do important things, which is very difficult. I would not go to [just] any Premier League team."

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    While Enrique has also been linked to the vacant Brazil national role, he has ruled it out by saying, "I don't see myself coaching Brazil. Another coach profile fits in there better than mine. They haven't called me. I don't know if my style fits the best with Brazil. I have had offers from national teams but not from clubs. It would have to be a vital [national] team to take it, although it would be tough for me to face Spain. I don't know if I would be ready."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

    Was a great experience to captain MS Dhoni, but also very daunting - Steven Smith on leading Rising Pune Supergiant RPS in IPL 2017-ayh

    'Was a great experience to captain Dhoni, but also very daunting' - Smith on leading RPS in IPL 2017

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh - Reports

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root hopes to be unpredictable for bowlers in maiden stint

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations-ayh

    IPL 2023: Eyeing turnaround, MI skipper Rohit Sharma not bogged down by expectations

    Recent Stories

    Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits defecates near toilet netizens praise crew for cleaning mess photo goes viral gcw

    Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet; netizens praise crew for cleaning mess

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets RBA

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east's Whitefield Kannamangala-vpn

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east’s Whitefield Kannamangala

    India reports over 3000 new COVID cases highest in 5 months Delhi govt calls emergency meet gcw

    India reports over 3,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details RBA

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon