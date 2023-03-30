Former Spain boss Luis Enrique breaks his silence on being Tottenham Hotspur's next manager

After Antonio Conte's exit, Tottenham Hotspur is looking for a new full-time manager. Luis Enrique is one of the head coaches on the potential list of the club, but is he looking for a job in England? Here's what he has to say.

English giants Tottenham Hotspur is without a full-time club boss following the controversial exit of Antonio Conte earlier this week. While Cristian Stellini is the interim manager of the side until the end of the ongoing season, the club is already in the hunt for a new full-time head coach, with some top names on the list of potential candidates. Among the potential candidates also is the former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. After quitting the La Roja role following its pre-quarters exit to Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Spaniard has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente. While he has admitted that he has offers from some top clubs and nations, he is keen to work in England but is seemingly uninterested in the Spurs role.

Enrique told Radio SER Gijon (via FotMob), "I would like to go to England to work. But I don't see myself in the Premier League in July because I would like to go to a team there that can do important things, which is very difficult. I would not go to [just] any Premier League team."

