Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Glazers open door for Manchester United's 'Dubai takeover' for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Fans have long demanded that the Glazers sell Manchester United. As per reports, the Glazers have set a price tag of £3.75 billion for the club amidst rumours of it being sold to a Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United have been in a transition since the 2013-14 season, as it has failed to become the English champion. Also, fans have been frustrated by the club's current ownership by the Glazers (Joel and Avram) since 2005, as they believe they have wrongly run the club. They also believe that the investments are inadequate, while the Glazers continue taking a hefty dividend out of the club's annual profit. With some heavy protests by the fans over the last few weeks, the Glazers have probably finally given up and are ready to sell it. As per reports, the Glazers are open to a £3.75 billion club sale to a Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although it was reported last month that the Glazers were considering selling a minority stake, plans have supposedly changed. They would be open to a complete sale if they received a compelling offer. According to the Daily Mail, while anything around £3.75 billion would be enough to trigger the deal, it is unsure if Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe would be eager to own the club. He had bid for the Red Devils in the 90s and even failed to buy Chelsea recently.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, MATCHDAY 6 REVIEW - MAN UNITED HALTS ARSENAL'S WINNING RUN; CITY HELD BY VILLA

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Interest from a Dubai sovereign wealth fund could be tempting for the Glazers. Notably, an Abu Dhabi firm owns reigning English champion Manchester City, while a Saudi Arabia outfit purchased Newcastle United last season. Although United has managed to turn things around, winning its last four matches after losing its opening couple of games, supporters continue to be vocal against the Glazer ownership.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After United suffered a brutal 0-4 loss to Brentford three weeks back, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) issued a statement that read, "MUST hold the owners of the Club primarily responsible for this new low in our decade of decline. Sir Alex [Ferguson] papered over the cracks, but since 2013 the consequences of our owners have been plain to see. On behalf of Manchester United fans everywhere, we demand urgent and radical change."

    ALSO READ: 'Cristiano Ronaldo needs to fit in Manchester United's way of playing' - Erik ten Hag

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "And, we as fans - all of us - need to stick together. Fans' unity, with one voice aimed at the owners and the club, is needed more than ever right now. Finally, as the fans in the ground, today showed, we will always support the shirts. Support the team, and defend the club. Our flag is deepest red, and we will never die," added MUST.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev-ayh

    US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev

    Exposed Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Exposed! Pakistani Twitter accounts fuelling hate against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan 71 ensures 5-wicket win for Pakistan against India, netizens react-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rizwan's 71 ensures 5-wicket win for Pakistan, netizens react

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli 60 propel India to 181/7 against Pakistan; social media exultant-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's 60 propels India to 181/7; social media exultant

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi return as India asked to bat against Pakistan, toss report-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Pandya, Hooda, Bishnoi return as India asked to bat

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts drb

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

    WhatsApp tricks Want to change your language on messaging app Here s a step by step guide gcw

    WhatsApp tricks: Want to change your language on messaging app? Here's a step-by-step guide

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's details

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram AJR

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon