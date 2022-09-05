Glazers open door for Manchester United's 'Dubai takeover' for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports

Fans have long demanded that the Glazers sell Manchester United. As per reports, the Glazers have set a price tag of £3.75 billion for the club amidst rumours of it being sold to a Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United have been in a transition since the 2013-14 season, as it has failed to become the English champion. Also, fans have been frustrated by the club's current ownership by the Glazers (Joel and Avram) since 2005, as they believe they have wrongly run the club. They also believe that the investments are inadequate, while the Glazers continue taking a hefty dividend out of the club's annual profit. With some heavy protests by the fans over the last few weeks, the Glazers have probably finally given up and are ready to sell it. As per reports, the Glazers are open to a £3.75 billion club sale to a Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although it was reported last month that the Glazers were considering selling a minority stake, plans have supposedly changed. They would be open to a complete sale if they received a compelling offer. According to the Daily Mail, while anything around £3.75 billion would be enough to trigger the deal, it is unsure if Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe would be eager to own the club. He had bid for the Red Devils in the 90s and even failed to buy Chelsea recently. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, MATCHDAY 6 REVIEW - MAN UNITED HALTS ARSENAL'S WINNING RUN; CITY HELD BY VILLA

Image Credit: Getty Images

Interest from a Dubai sovereign wealth fund could be tempting for the Glazers. Notably, an Abu Dhabi firm owns reigning English champion Manchester City, while a Saudi Arabia outfit purchased Newcastle United last season. Although United has managed to turn things around, winning its last four matches after losing its opening couple of games, supporters continue to be vocal against the Glazer ownership.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After United suffered a brutal 0-4 loss to Brentford three weeks back, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) issued a statement that read, "MUST hold the owners of the Club primarily responsible for this new low in our decade of decline. Sir Alex [Ferguson] papered over the cracks, but since 2013 the consequences of our owners have been plain to see. On behalf of Manchester United fans everywhere, we demand urgent and radical change." ALSO READ: 'Cristiano Ronaldo needs to fit in Manchester United's way of playing' - Erik ten Hag

Image Credit: Getty Images