Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid's Toni Kross in January transfer window?

Manchester City has a formidable squad. However, it seemingly needs some reinforcements in the midfield. Meanwhile, reports suggest that it could go after German midfielder of Real Madrid, Toni Kross, in January.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English champion Manchester City has one of the best squads in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). However, it has struggled to remain consistent in the opening phase of the season so far, while it remains placed second on the table, a point behind fellow giants Arsenal. In the meantime, it is seen that the Cityzens' midfield is giving them some trouble and head coach Pep Guardiola is desperate to resolve the issue. On the same note, reports suggest that the champion will hunt for a proper midfielder in the January transfer market. German midfielder of Spanish champion Real Madrid, Tonis Kross, could be on its list.

City has top players in its ranks, like Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji. However, it is believed that the crunch schedule following the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November-December is why Guardiola feels his side should have extra players to avoid any injury shortages. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

As per El Nacional, City has already shortlisted Kroos in its list. Notably, the German's contract ends at the season-end, and he will not be signing an extension with Madrid. Thus, Los Blancos could indeed consider selling him for a small fee, while Guardiola has been a long-time admirer of Kroos.

