Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid's Toni Kross in January transfer window?

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Manchester City has a formidable squad. However, it seemingly needs some reinforcements in the midfield. Meanwhile, reports suggest that it could go after German midfielder of Real Madrid, Toni Kross, in January.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English champion Manchester City has one of the best squads in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). However, it has struggled to remain consistent in the opening phase of the season so far, while it remains placed second on the table, a point behind fellow giants Arsenal. In the meantime, it is seen that the Cityzens' midfield is giving them some trouble and head coach Pep Guardiola is desperate to resolve the issue. On the same note, reports suggest that the champion will hunt for a proper midfielder in the January transfer market. German midfielder of Spanish champion Real Madrid, Tonis Kross, could be on its list.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City has top players in its ranks, like Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji. However, it is believed that the crunch schedule following the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November-December is why Guardiola feels his side should have extra players to avoid any injury shortages.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per El Nacional, City has already shortlisted Kroos in its list. Notably, the German's contract ends at the season-end, and he will not be signing an extension with Madrid. Thus, Los Blancos could indeed consider selling him for a small fee, while Guardiola has been a long-time admirer of Kroos.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Kroos's career, the 32-year-old midfielder began his senior career with Bayern Munich in 2007 before joining Madrid seven years later. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in the Spanish outfit's success, netting 25 goals in 369 appearances, while overall, he has 64 from 635. In terms of titles, he has won 26 of them, including six league titles with the Bavarians and Los Blancos (three each), along with five UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophies (four with Madrid) and five FIFA Club World Cup trophies (four with Madrid).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Oops he did it again Nick Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit Karen Khachanov sparks social media outrage snt

    'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Manchester City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    Recent Stories

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details - adt

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Google announces Pixel 7 series Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 ahead of Apple iPhone 14 event gcw

    Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied AJR

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

    tennis Oops he did it again Nick Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit Karen Khachanov sparks social media outrage snt

    'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon