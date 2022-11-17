Ronaldo explosive interview: 'Obviously, it affects us' - Varane on its impact on Man United players

Cristiano Ronaldo has stunned the world with an explosive interview of his, where he criticised Manchester United. Meanwhile, his club teammate Raphael Varane has affirmed that it has had some impact on the club's players.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is facing the flack of some of his and Manchester United fans following his controversial interview with famed football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. The interview aired on Wednesday evening saw the Portuguese slam his club and accuse it of betraying him, lashing out at head coach Erik ten Hag and admitting to not respecting him as he does not receive the same from him. While supporters have called for immediate termination of Ronaldo's contract, his club teammate, defender Raphel Varane has admitted that the interview has had at least some impact on the players.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gabbing to Europe1, Varane articulated, "Obviously, it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our way, and we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media - in the big clubs, things [like this] gain momentum." ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how close he was to joining Manchester City last summer

Image Credit: Getty Images

"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say, that we do not try to change the situation alone because we are part of a collective. What I want is the best for my team. So whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves," concluded Varane.

Image Credit: Getty Images