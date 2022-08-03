Erik ten Hag labels Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour as 'unacceptable'; here's why

Cristiano Ronaldo remains determined to leave Manchester United. Consequently, he has been subject to poor behaviour by head coach Erik ten Hag.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the news for his intentions to leave English giants Manchester United. Last month, he reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave to pursue UEFA Champions League (UCL) football ambition, which the Red Devils cannot offer him this season. While his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered him to some clubs, he is yet to attract an ideal suitor. While he missed most of the club's pre-season tour, he did play the final pre-season game at Old Trafford on Saturday against Spain's Rayo Vallecano. While he failed to score and left the venue after being substituted at half-time, a behaviour that new head coach Erik ten Hag has condemned.

Ronaldo was pictured outside Old Trafford, leaving during the second half against Vallecano, along with club defender Diogo Dalot. While it remains unclear whether the duo had permission to leave beforehand, ten Hag is not happy with the players' behaviour. "I certainly don't condone this. It is unacceptable for everyone. We are a team, and you have to stay until the end," he informed Viaplay. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton - Erik ten Hag to bench Ronaldo amid transfer saga

Quite a few United players had been subject to poor attitude last season. Even former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick failed to get the best out of the squad, despite the side being extremely talented. Ten Hag has focused on discipline and fitness in the short time so far at Old Trafford as he looks to take the side back to its glory days.

