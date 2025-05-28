Cristiano Ronaldo's future: 5 clubs Al-Nassr star could sign for

Ronaldo hints at leaving Al-Nassr via a social media post.
Gianni Infantino hints Ronaldo may play in the Club World Cup. Look at 5 possible destinations:
A dream team-up with Lionel Messi in MLS could finally happen.
Ronaldo may switch to rivals Al-Hilal, the only Saudi team in the Club World Cup.
Botafogo and others are reportedly keen, keeping Club World Cup hopes alive.
His boyhood club could welcome him back for a final chapter in Portugal.
Turkish giants could offer Ronaldo a shot at UCL glory and a big-stage farewell.
Multiple clubs vie for the football icon’s next chapter.