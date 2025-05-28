English

Cristiano Ronaldo's future: 5 clubs Al-Nassr star could sign for

Football May 28 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Getty
Ronaldo Drops Cryptic Exit Message

Ronaldo hints at leaving Al-Nassr via a social media post.

FIFA President Sparks Transfer Talk

Gianni Infantino hints Ronaldo may play in the Club World Cup. Look at 5 possible destinations:

1. Inter Miami – Messi & Ronaldo Together?

A dream team-up with Lionel Messi in MLS could finally happen.

2. Al-Hilal – Stay in Saudi, Play the Club World Cup

Ronaldo may switch to rivals Al-Hilal, the only Saudi team in the Club World Cup.

3. Brazilian Club – A New Continent, New Challenge

Botafogo and others are reportedly keen, keeping Club World Cup hopes alive.

4. Sporting Lisbon – A Sentimental Return Home

His boyhood club could welcome him back for a final chapter in Portugal.

5. Galatasaray – One Last Champions League Dance

Turkish giants could offer Ronaldo a shot at UCL glory and a big-stage farewell.

Ronaldo’s Journey Continues at 40

Multiple clubs vie for the football icon’s next chapter.

