Kerala's Theyyam: North Malabar's ancient ritual that brings Gods to Life

A powerful blend of dance, music, and ritual worship, Theyyam is a living cult with over 400 forms, practiced predominantly in North Kerala (Malabar region). It’s believed that the performer transforms into the deity during the ritual.



What is Theyyam?

Theyyam is mainly performed in the North Malabar region, covering districts such as Kannur, parts of Kasargod, Wayanad, and the northern areas of Kozhikode, along with select regions in the neighboring state of Karnataka. The leading traditional performers of Theyyam belong to the Malayan and Vannan communities, both of which are classified as Scheduled Castes. While individuals from other smaller communities also participate in performing Theyyam, these two groups are recognized as the primary performers. The Theyyam season begins on the tenth day of the Malayalam month of Thulam, which usually falls in mid-October, and continues until the middle of Edavam, typically around late May.



The Concept of Divinity

In North Malabar, the idea of divinity is not limited to a distant deity confined within the sanctum of a temple. Instead, it represents a divine presence that comes down among the people, listens to their grievances, and offers constant protection to the land and its communities. For the people here, Daivam, or God, is embodied through Theyyam. More than a mere folk performance, Theyyam is a powerful cultural emblem of North Malabar and stands as one of its oldest artistic traditions, reflecting the region’s pride and heritage. When the Theyyam performer channels the divine spirit and enacts the sacred dance, people from all castes come together in reverence and devotion.



Tradition

In North Malabar, most families and communities revere a specific Theyyam as their family deity, while each village also has its own Theyyam representing the village guardian god. These Theyyam rituals are performed both in households and temples, often as part of annual festivals or as special offerings made on significant occasions. There are around 400 distinct Theyyams, which are classified into major and minor forms. The performances typically honor powerful goddesses and gods, tree and mountain deities, legendary warriors, and soldiers. Additionally, sub-deities like forest spirits (Vana Murtis) and hunting gods (Nayattu Devathas) are also worshipped. Some Theyyams portray unique and symbolic figures such as Pottan (representing the deaf and mute) and Muthala (the crocodile deity).



Some of the prominent Theyyams include Muchilottu Bhagavathy, who embodies Goddess Kali, Kathivannur Veeran, Uchila, Karim Chamundi, and Muthappan. Interestingly, Theyyam is not limited to Hindu deities and legends; it also features representations of Muslim figures such as Bappiriyan Theyyam, Ummachi Theyyam, and Aalibhootham. This highlights the art form's unique blend of cultural and religious harmony, reflecting its evolution into an inclusive tradition that transcends religious boundaries.



Performance

Theyyam is performed as a sacred ritual, with performers undergoing a rigorous preparatory phase called Vrutham. This involves strict fasting, daily rituals, prayers, meditation, and adherence to a disciplined lifestyle. During this period, the performer is held in high esteem by the local community, earning respect based on seniority, devotion, and mastery of the performance. The elaborate costumes play a vital role in the ritual, varying in design, complexity, and elements depending on the deity or character being represented. Among these, the headgear, known as Mudi, stands out as the most significant and symbolic part of the Theyyam attire.



Each Theyyam character is adorned with distinct accessories and attire that reflect their unique identity and significance. Face masks, wooden breastplates (Marmula), breast coverings made from dried coconut shells, amulets, bangles, anklets, and other ornaments are carefully selected and crafted to suit each deity or spirit being represented. The waist dresses or skirts worn during performances are typically made from natural materials such as coconut fronds, areca palm leaves, and bamboo slivers. The face painting in Theyyam performances is an intricate process, using natural, organic materials to create vivid and symbolic designs. Traditional colors are prepared from ingredients like rice flour, turmeric, and charcoal. Red is the most dominant color in Theyyam makeup, representing energy, power, and divine fury. This striking red hue is typically achieved by blending turmeric with limestone.



Kaliyattam

Kaliyattam refers to the elaborate Theyyam ceremonies held in temples or organized by prominent families. In certain temples, these festivals are celebrated at intervals spanning 12 years or more, a tradition known as Perumkaliyattam. Theyyam is a remarkable fusion of sacred dance, rhythmic music, intricate painting, sculpture, and folklore, representing the vibrant cultural legacy of North Malabar. This tradition continues to be deeply respected and preserved by the local communities. Over time, Theyyam has also earned acknowledgment as a vital element of Kerala’s intangible cultural heritage. Also Read: Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness



