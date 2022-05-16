Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Hypertension Day 2022: 7 signs of high blood pressure you have been ignoring

    First Published May 16, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    High blood pressure is known as the "silent killer" for a reason. Most of the time, there are no obvious indicators of hypertension, and even if you do notice certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or exercise. Ignoring blood pressure concerns, on the other hand, can be fatal, resulting in a heart attack. Here are 7 signs one should not ignore.

    Early morning headaches 

    These might be brought on by a lack of sleep. However, if you get frequent early morning headaches, it might be a symptom of excessive blood pressure.

    Nosebleeds 

    Because of the absence of symptoms, hypertension is regarded as a silent killer. It can also cause nosebleeds. If you are experiencing these symptoms for no apparent cause, it may be an indication that your blood pressure levels need to be evaluated.

    Irregular heartbeats

    Arrhythmia or irregular heartbeats can also develop in hypertension sufferers. This occurs as a result of unregulated pressure, which causes blood to collide with artery walls.

    Blood in the pee

    Seeing traces of blood in the urine is one of the most severe signs of hypertension. This might potentially be a cancer symptom. As a result, if you see dark-red or pink-colored blood, consult a doctor as soon as possible.

    Blurred vision

    Untreated hypertension might cause visual problems. As a result, visual issues will arise. His or her eyesight will be hazy.

    Fatigue

    If you find it difficult to do professional tasks or home activities, it might be linked to high blood pressure. Do you feel fatigued even after doing nothing? Please contact your current physician for additional examination.

    Breathing difficulties

    Breathing difficulties and shortness of breath may sometimes be subtle indicators of hypertension. It may also contribute to chest discomfort in severe circumstances.

