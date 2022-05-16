World Hypertension Day 2022: 7 signs of high blood pressure you have been ignoring
High blood pressure is known as the "silent killer" for a reason. Most of the time, there are no obvious indicators of hypertension, and even if you do notice certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or exercise. Ignoring blood pressure concerns, on the other hand, can be fatal, resulting in a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory difficulties, or dementia. Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential for avoiding major diseases.
Early morning headaches
These might be brought on by a lack of sleep. However, if you get frequent early morning headaches, it might be a symptom of excessive blood pressure.
Nosebleeds
Because of the absence of symptoms, hypertension is regarded as a silent killer. It can also cause nosebleeds. If you are experiencing these symptoms for no apparent cause, it may be an indication that your blood pressure levels need to be evaluated.
Irregular heartbeats
Arrhythmia or irregular heartbeats can also develop in hypertension sufferers. This occurs as a result of unregulated pressure, which causes blood to collide with artery walls.
Blood in the pee
Seeing traces of blood in the urine is one of the most severe signs of hypertension. This might potentially be a cancer symptom. As a result, if you see dark-red or pink-colored blood, consult a doctor as soon as possible.
Blurred vision
Untreated hypertension might cause visual problems. As a result, visual issues will arise. His or her eyesight will be hazy.
Fatigue
If you find it difficult to do professional tasks or home activities, it might be linked to high blood pressure. Do you feel fatigued even after doing nothing? Please contact your current physician for additional examination.
Breathing difficulties
Breathing difficulties and shortness of breath may sometimes be subtle indicators of hypertension. It may also contribute to chest discomfort in severe circumstances.
