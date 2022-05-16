World Hypertension Day 2022: 7 signs of high blood pressure you have been ignoring

High blood pressure is known as the "silent killer" for a reason. Most of the time, there are no obvious indicators of hypertension, and even if you do notice certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or exercise. Ignoring blood pressure concerns, on the other hand, can be fatal, resulting in a heart attack. Here are 7 signs one should not ignore.

High blood pressure is known as the "silent killer" for a reason. Most of the time, there are no obvious indicators of hypertension, and even if you do notice certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or exercise. Ignoring blood pressure concerns, on the other hand, can be fatal, resulting in a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory difficulties, or dementia. Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential for avoiding major diseases. Early morning headaches These might be brought on by a lack of sleep. However, if you get frequent early morning headaches, it might be a symptom of excessive blood pressure. Nosebleeds Because of the absence of symptoms, hypertension is regarded as a silent killer. It can also cause nosebleeds. If you are experiencing these symptoms for no apparent cause, it may be an indication that your blood pressure levels need to be evaluated.

Irregular heartbeats Arrhythmia or irregular heartbeats can also develop in hypertension sufferers. This occurs as a result of unregulated pressure, which causes blood to collide with artery walls. Blood in the pee Seeing traces of blood in the urine is one of the most severe signs of hypertension. This might potentially be a cancer symptom. As a result, if you see dark-red or pink-colored blood, consult a doctor as soon as possible.


