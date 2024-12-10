Why do smokers crave for a cigarette after meals?

Despite increasing taxes on cigarettes, controlling the habit of smoking remains a challenge. Quitting smoking, regardless of the method, proves difficult. Smokers continue to harm themselves and others despite the known health risks.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Smokers often feel the urge to smoke after eating. This is a common occurrence among all smokers. Doctors warn that this habit is extremely harmful. Doctors state that smoking affects the heart, lungs, and nerves. Research on the negative effects of smoking and the post-meal craving reveals this information.

article_image2

According to doctors, the habit of smoking after meals stems from physical, mental, and social factors, leading to physical harm. The UK's National Health Services explains that smoking addiction triggers specific chemical reactions in the brain. This causes smokers to become restless and anxious when they haven't smoked for a while.

article_image3

Nicotine and brain chemistry

Doctors say that the nicotine in cigarettes causes chemical reactions in the brain. Frequent smoking makes the brain accustomed to nicotine, impacting it negatively when smoking is stopped.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that nicotine alters brain activity. Smokers feel mentally calm while smoking, but become restless when they don't.

article_image4

Doctors say that while smoking after a meal may provide temporary satisfaction, it has serious health consequences. Smokers are often seen smoking after using the restroom in the morning and after meals. Some associate smoking with various daily activities, making it harder to quit.

