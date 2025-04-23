Who is Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan? All about this scientist that found life out of earth
Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan’s research is reshaping our understanding of habitability beyond Earth. His discoveries bring us closer to answering one of humanity’s biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Who is Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan?
Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan, an Indian-origin astrophysicist, has made headlines for his groundbreaking discovery of potential signs of life on the exoplanet K2-18b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. His research, conducted at the University of Cambridge, has significantly advanced our understanding of habitable planets beyond our solar system.
Born in India in 1980, Dr. Madhusudhan pursued his undergraduate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi. He later moved to the United States to complete his master’s and Ph.D. in planetary science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)3. His academic journey was shaped by mentorship from renowned exoplanet researcher Dr. Sara Seager.
Groundbreaking Discovery on K2-18b
Dr. Madhusudhan and his team used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to analyze the atmosphere of K2-18b. They detected carbon-rich molecules such as methane and carbon dioxide, which are considered strong indicators of potential biological activity. The most exciting finding was the possible presence of dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a molecule that, on Earth, is only produced by living organisms like marine algae.
The Concept of Hycean Worlds
Dr. Madhusudhan introduced the concept of "Hycean planets"—ocean-covered worlds with hydrogen-rich atmospheres that may offer suitable conditions for life. K2-18b is believed to be one such planet, making it a prime candidate for further exploration.
While the detection of DMS is promising, further observations are needed to confirm the presence of life. Dr. Madhusudhan’s team plans to continue studying K2-18b using JWST and upcoming space missions, such as the European Space Agency’s Ariel mission, set to launch in 2029.