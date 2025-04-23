Image Credit : Google

Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan, an Indian-origin astrophysicist, has made headlines for his groundbreaking discovery of potential signs of life on the exoplanet K2-18b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. His research, conducted at the University of Cambridge, has significantly advanced our understanding of habitable planets beyond our solar system.

Born in India in 1980, Dr. Madhusudhan pursued his undergraduate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi. He later moved to the United States to complete his master’s and Ph.D. in planetary science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)3. His academic journey was shaped by mentorship from renowned exoplanet researcher Dr. Sara Seager.