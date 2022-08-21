Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato flu spreading in India; What are symptoms? Know treatment, precautionary steps

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Despite the fact that the coronavirus and its consequences are still a major problem for the world, new reports of many outbreaks of the monkeypox virus have sparked widespread worry. The tomato flu, often known as tomato fever, has now been discovered in children under the age of five in Kerala, a southern state of India. Know its symptoms, treatment, precautionary steps and more.

    Indian medical professionals are attempting to stop the spread of another another virus in the nation. Since the virus was initially discovered in Kerala on May 6, India has reportedly seen up to 82 instances of tomato flu or tomato fever, according to a Lancet article published on Saturday.

    The study suggests that a new strain of hand, foot, and mouth disease may also be the prevalent infectious illness that mostly affects children between the ages of one and five and immunocompromised people. According to the report, certain case studies have even revealed hand, foot, and mouth illness in immunocompetent people.

    What is Tomato flu?

    On May 6, 2022, the Kollam district of Kerala reported the first case of tomato flu. According to the study, although the tomato flu virus exhibits symptoms that are comparable to those of Covid-19, it is unrelated to SARS-CoV-2. Tomato flu may be a complication of childhood dengue or chikungunya fever rather than a viral illness.

    The illness was given its name due to the widespread appearance of painful, red blisters that eventually grow to the size of tomatoes.

    What are the symptoms of Tomato flu?

    The main signs and symptoms of tomato flu in children are high fever, rashes, and excruciating joint pain, which are also characteristics of chikungunya. Body pains, fever, and weariness are a few of its symptoms that are comparable to those that Covid-19 users have. Joint swelling, nausea, diarrhoea, dehydration, joint pain, and a high temperature are some more symptoms. In a few instances, individuals also mentioned getting skin rashes.

    Additional symptoms listed in the study include tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body pains, and typical influenza-like symptoms, which are similar to those experienced by dengue sufferers.

    Know diagnosis and treatment

    Patients exhibiting the listed symptoms should undergo molecular and serological testing to rule out herpes, varicella-zoster, varicella-zoster virus, dengue, and chikungunya. The presence of the tomato virus is established once these viral diseases have been ruled out.

    According to reports, persons who get the illness spend five to seven days in seclusion. According to the study, maintaining good hygiene and sanitising the surroundings and environment are the greatest methods for prevention. According to the study, it's important to keep sick children from exchanging toys, clothes, food, or other objects with uninfected kids.

