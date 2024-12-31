Suffering from PCOS? Here's what to eat and avoid for better health

Manage PCOS symptoms with a proper diet. Learn about the best foods to eat and avoid for PCOS, including tips for balancing hormones and improving overall health.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a hormonal disorder. It's a common condition caused by hormonal imbalances in women. It's caused by increased androgens (male hormones), insulin resistance, and genetic factors. This leads to irregular periods, excess facial or body hair, weight gain, pimples, and hair loss. A proper diet is crucial for managing PCOS. Learn about the foods to eat and avoid for PCOS.

What to eat with PCOS? Firstly, focus on low-glycemic index (GI) foods. These foods help stabilize blood sugar. Include barley, millet, oats, brown rice, quinoa, green vegetables like spinach and broccoli, and fiber-rich foods. Fiber slows digestion and regulates insulin.

What to eat for fiber?

Consume fruits rich in fiber, such as apples, oranges, and berries. Also, include vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and cucumbers.

Include protein-rich foods

Protein stabilizes blood sugar and keeps you feeling full for longer. Include lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, eggs, fish, and grilled/baked chicken in your diet.

Don't forget healthy fats

Healthy fats aid hormone production. Include avocados, nuts, seeds (flaxseed, chia seeds), olive oil, and coconut oil.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods

Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Include turmeric, ginger, green tea, and dark chocolate (low sugar) in your diet.

Herbal teas and dairy options

Use low-fat dairy or alternative milk like almond milk or coconut milk. Green tea and peppermint tea are beneficial for PCOS symptoms.

