Suffering from PCOS? Here's what to eat and avoid for better health

Manage PCOS symptoms with a proper diet. Learn about the best foods to eat and avoid for PCOS, including tips for balancing hormones and improving overall health.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a hormonal disorder. It's a common condition caused by hormonal imbalances in women. It's caused by increased androgens (male hormones), insulin resistance, and genetic factors. This leads to irregular periods, excess facial or body hair, weight gain, pimples, and hair loss. A proper diet is crucial for managing PCOS. Learn about the foods to eat and avoid for PCOS.

 

article_image2

What to eat with PCOS?
Firstly, focus on low-glycemic index (GI) foods. These foods help stabilize blood sugar. Include barley, millet, oats, brown rice, quinoa, green vegetables like spinach and broccoli, and fiber-rich foods. Fiber slows digestion and regulates insulin.
 

article_image3

What to eat for fiber?
Consume fruits rich in fiber, such as apples, oranges, and berries. Also, include vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and cucumbers.

Include protein-rich foods
Protein stabilizes blood sugar and keeps you feeling full for longer. Include lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, eggs, fish, and grilled/baked chicken in your diet.

Don't forget healthy fats
Healthy fats aid hormone production. Include avocados, nuts, seeds (flaxseed, chia seeds), olive oil, and coconut oil.

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods
Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Include turmeric, ginger, green tea, and dark chocolate (low sugar) in your diet.

Herbal teas and dairy options
Use low-fat dairy or alternative milk like almond milk or coconut milk. Green tea and peppermint tea are beneficial for PCOS symptoms.
 

article_image4

What not to eat with PCOS?
Processed and junk foods: These are high in sugar, salt, and trans fats. Avoid packaged snacks, chips, cakes, and pastries.

Refined carbs: These quickly raise blood sugar. Avoid white bread, refined flour, and pasta.

Sugar and sugary drinks: These contribute to weight gain and worsen insulin sensitivity. Avoid soft drinks, packaged juices, and candy.

Excessive dairy products: Dairy can exacerbate hormonal imbalances. Avoid full-fat milk, cream, and butter.

Saturated and trans fats: These can increase inflammation and hormonal imbalance. Avoid fried foods and packaged bakery products.

Caffeine and alcohol: These can cause hormonal disruptions. Avoid coffee and alcohol.

High-sodium foods: These can increase water retention and bloating. Limit intake of papad, pickles, and instant noodles.

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

