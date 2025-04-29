Red flags are warning signs that enable you to identify potential problems before they turn into huge issues. The beginning of a relationship must be secure, supportive, and thrilling, and not stressful or confusing.

Dating can be thrilling, but it's equally crucial to notice warning signs that maybe all is not well. Not noticing red flags early on can become an issue afterward. Below are six red flags you should look out for prior to things getting heavy.

6 early red flags you MUST spot:

1. Inability to Respect Boundaries

An excellent relationship is one that respects personal space, choices, and comfort levels. If someone:

Forces you to do something that makes you uncomfortable.

Invades your space (looking over your phone, crossing your boundaries).

Won't respect a 'no' answer.

These might be the first signs of controlling behavior. A considerate partner will always respect your boundaries without making you feel guilty.

2. Unstable Mood Swings or Unpredictable Behavior

If your partner's behavior is unreliable—happy one minute and enraged the next—it can make you feel emotionally unsettled. Be on the lookout for:

Sudden anger or annoyance over minor issues.

Ghosting and not talking to you for extended periods of time without any reason.

Guilt-tripping or getting you to feel guilty over things you cannot control.

Healthy relationships are all about emotional balance and honest communication.

3. Evading Honest Communication

Communication is everything in any relationship. If your partner:

Evades serious discussions about feelings, expectations, or the future.

Redirects the conversation when you mention concerns.

Keeps secrets and is not frank about significant things.

These are signs that they may not be prepared for a committed relationship. Openness and honesty strengthen relationships.

4. Disrespect towards Others (Particularly Staff or Family)

The manner in which one treats other individuals says a lot about who they are. Watch out for:

Rudeness towards waiters, employees, or strangers.

Disrespect towards family members or friends.

Failure to show basic kindness or compassion.

If they don't respect others, they may not respect you either in the long term.

5. Always Playing the Victim

If your partner always plays themselves as the victim:

Places blame on everyone else for their issues.

Never owns up.

Makes you feel guilty even when you're not.

It may be emotional manipulation. Healthy relationships are about owning up and attempting to view things from both sides.

6. Your Gut Tells You Something Feels Off

Sometimes, you don't need evidence—you can simply follow your instincts. If:

You have a gut feeling of unease, nervousness, or reservation toward them.

There's always this persistent question about where you fit into the equation.

You find yourself having to come up with an infinite number of excuses for what they do.

Follow your instincts. If something feels off to you, listen.