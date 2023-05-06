Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rabindranath Tagore: 10 rare and unseen photos of Kobiguru with Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi and more

    Rabindranath Tagore received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 as the first non-European and Indian lyricist. On the 162nd anniversary of his birth, here's a look back at the Nobel laureate's life and times.

    Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali polymath poet, painter, writer, musician, dramatist, philosopher, and social reformer. His works significantly impacted Bengali literature, music, and Indian art forms.

    In 1913, he became the first non-European and Indian lyricist to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. On the 162nd anniversary of his birth, here's a look back at the Nobel laureate's life and times. 
     

    American author Helen Keller, right, meets with famous Indian poet Tagore for a photo opportunity in New York in 1930.

    Rabindranath Tagore on a visit to London and other parts of England. This exclusive photo shows the world-famous Tagore on the terrace of his hotel in London.
     

    Students surround writer Rabindranath Tagore at his university, Visva Bharati, in Santineketan, West Bengal, India, 1929. 

    The picture is from 1940, Rabindranath Tagore was at Santiniketan with Mahatma Gandhi during British-ruled India.

    Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali polymath poet, painter, writer, the 1913 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, standing in a group.

    Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, later Prime Minister of India, 1940. 

    The Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore posed with the sculptor Jacob Epstein (1880-1959). 

    German-born physicist Albert Einstein and Indian poet Sir Rabindranath Tagore's photo clicked in the 1920s. 

    Rabindranath Tagore, the 1913 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, stood in a group.

