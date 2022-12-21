Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2022: 2 Ways to have a flawless Xmas celebration for pet owners

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    While we get ready for this jolly season in the next few days, we cannot forget our furry buddies. It is time to include them in the celebrations and make this a fun and really exciting time for them too. Make sure you end it on a positive note, with your pets by your side. Merry Christmas.

    The season of Santa Claus, mistletoe, reindeers, carousels, and carnivals, to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas with family and closest friends is finally here. While we have grown up listening to the iconic Christmas carol Jingle Bell, the exciting time for jingling bells is finally here.

    The season of fruitcakes and starlights is almost here. Christmas season preparations are up in full swing. It’s the season of candies, treats, tasty meals, and attractive Christmas theme decorations. While we get ready for this joyous season, we cannot forget our four-legged buddies. It’s time to include them in the celebrations and make this a fun time for our beloved furry friends. But while we have our lavish Christmas dinner and feasts prepared, one mustn’t ignore those puppy eyes who patiently wait for a piece of your cake. Pet parents, it’s time to make your fur babies a part of your Christmas celebrations.

    Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer of Wiggles, has shared two ways to make it a fun season for them.

    a. Candies, Cupcakes, And Treats:

    Chicken, candies, wine, and cookies are what people enjoy during the Christmas season. But what about our furry babies? Making the appropriate and apt pet-friendly cookies, cupcakes, and candies can be the best way to make the celebration with your pets exciting. Christmas treats for humans contain sugar and xylitol, which are toxic for pets. So, make some yummy sweets for them and enjoy the time with their happy wags.

    b. Your furry pet's space transformed with decoration

    Decorations are the best part of Christmas decor. Then why leave your pet's favorite place or corner unattended? Decorate their space with their favorite toys, treats, and some vibrant lights which are out of their reach to give them the festive Xmassy vibe. Christmas theme bedding can do wonders in elevating the soiree quotient.

    Besides, while you and your pet get to enjoy love, warmth and the comfort of a caring home, so many animals don’t. This Christmas, take your pets on a day out to your nearest animal shelter and donate warm clothing, beds, blankets, food and treats to truly celebrate the festival of giving.

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Aquarius should be cautious, difficult year ahead

    Daily Horoscope for December 21, 2022: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 21, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Winter Health Care: Here are some importance of drinking lukewarm water

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay

