Christmas 2022: 2 Ways to have a flawless Xmas celebration for pet owners

While we get ready for this jolly season in the next few days, we cannot forget our furry buddies. It is time to include them in the celebrations and make this a fun and really exciting time for them too. Make sure you end it on a positive note, with your pets by your side. Merry Christmas.

Image: Getty Images

The season of Santa Claus, mistletoe, reindeers, carousels, and carnivals, to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas with family and closest friends is finally here. While we have grown up listening to the iconic Christmas carol Jingle Bell, the exciting time for jingling bells is finally here. The season of fruitcakes and starlights is almost here. Christmas season preparations are up in full swing. It’s the season of candies, treats, tasty meals, and attractive Christmas theme decorations. While we get ready for this joyous season, we cannot forget our four-legged buddies. It’s time to include them in the celebrations and make this a fun time for our beloved furry friends. But while we have our lavish Christmas dinner and feasts prepared, one mustn’t ignore those puppy eyes who patiently wait for a piece of your cake. Pet parents, it’s time to make your fur babies a part of your Christmas celebrations. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: A glance at who is Santa Claus and its history Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer of Wiggles, has shared two ways to make it a fun season for them.

Image: Getty Images

a. Candies, Cupcakes, And Treats: Chicken, candies, wine, and cookies are what people enjoy during the Christmas season. But what about our furry babies? Making the appropriate and apt pet-friendly cookies, cupcakes, and candies can be the best way to make the celebration with your pets exciting. Christmas treats for humans contain sugar and xylitol, which are toxic for pets. So, make some yummy sweets for them and enjoy the time with their happy wags.

Image: Getty Images