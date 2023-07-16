Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Whatever your reason, whether it is advancing age or just excitement, most people don’t want to spend months taking pregnancy tests when trying to get pregnant, but, if you have been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Then you will know that it can take longer for some women with PCOS to get pregnant. Here are the 5 mandatory tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects many women of reproductive age. One of the significant challenges faced by women with PCOS is difficulty in conceiving. PCOS can disrupt the regular menstrual cycle and hinder the release of eggs from the ovaries, making it harder for women to get pregnant. However, several strategies and lifestyle changes can help increase the chances of conception. Here are the 5 tips to be follow while trying to conceive in PCOS.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Medical Advice:

    If you have been trying to conceive for a while without success, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional. A doctor can evaluate your symptoms, perform necessary tests, and provide guidance tailored to your specific situation. They can help identify any underlying issues and recommend appropriate treatments or lifestyle changes.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Healthy Weight:

    Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for women with PCOS who want to conceive. Weight management can positively impact hormonal balance and improve fertility. Research has shown that losing even a small percentage of body weight can regulate menstrual cycles and increase the chances of ovulation. Conversely, being underweight can also disrupt ovulation, so it is important to strive for a healthy and balanced weight.

     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Healthy Diet:

    A nutritious diet plays a vital role in managing PCOS and promoting fertility. Focus on consuming whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and drinks. Including foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries and leafy greens, can also help reduce inflammation and support reproductive health.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Excercise:

    Regular exercise is beneficial for overall health and can improve fertility in women with PCOS. Engaging in physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduce insulin resistance, and regulate hormonal levels. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking or swimming, most days of the week. However, it’s essential to consult your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Manage Stress:

    Chronic stress can worsen PCOS symptoms and hinder fertility. High levels of stress hormones can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance necessary for ovulation. Engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. Find time for hobbies, connect with loved ones, and prioritize self-care. Remember, relaxation and emotional well-being are crucial factors in optimizing fertility.

