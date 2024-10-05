Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG gas leak: How to detect it, act quickly to stay safe

    While LPG gas cylinders are generally safe, there's a possibility of gas leaks due to negligence. It's crucial to identify leaks promptly and act safely.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    LPG Gas Leak

    We use LPG gas cylinders for cooking, and while they are generally safe, efficient, and convenient, there is a risk of gas leaks. If unnoticed, a gas leak can result in a life-threatening explosion. Here's how you can identify and manage a gas leak in your home.

    article_image2

    How to detect a gas leak:

    Color of the Flame:
    A gas stove usually burns with a blue flame, which indicates that the gas is burning with sufficient oxygen. If the flame turns orange or red, it could signal a gas leak.

    Soap Water Test:
    Another effective way to detect a gas leak is by using soapy water. Mix a cup of water with a teaspoon of soap and apply it to the area where you suspect a leak. If bubbles form, it indicates a gas leak.

    article_image3

    Steps to take when you detect a gas leak

    Stay Calm:
    Don’t panic. Calmly inform others in the house about the gas leak. Fear can cloud your judgment.

    Turn Off Ignition Sources:
    If any lights or electrical appliances are on, turn them off. Remove any incense sticks, matches, or other flammable objects from the vicinity.

    Turn Off the Gas:
    Switch off the gas stove and the LPG regulator. After doing this, place the safety cap on the cylinder to prevent further gas escape.

    Ventilate the House:
    Open all doors and windows to allow the gas to escape naturally. Then, exit the house and turn off the main power supply.

    article_image4

    First aid in case of gas exposure

    Inhaling Gas:
    If someone has inhaled too much gas, move them to an area with fresh air and help them sit in a comfortable position.

    Contact with Skin:
    If the gas contacts your skin or clothes, remove the clothes immediately and wash the affected area with plenty of water for at least 15-20 minutes.

    Irritation in the Eyes:
    In case of eye contact, rinse your eyes with water for about 15-20 minutes. If you're wearing contact lenses, remove them before washing your eyes.

    article_image5

    What to do if the cylinder catches fire

    If the cylinder catches fire, cover it with a wet cloth or sack. This will help cut off the gas supply and extinguish the fire.

    Contact Emergency Services

    After taking all necessary precautions, call the helpline number and inform them about the leak. Do not attempt to move the cylinder, as this may worsen the situation.

    Prevention is Key

    Regularly check your gas regulators and safety valves to prevent leaks from occurring in the first place. With proper vigilance, gas leaks can be avoided.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni RTM

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni

    Recent Stories

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead shk

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year 2024 anr

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    Israel prepares for potential retaliatory strikes against Iran ATG

    Israel prepares for potential retaliatory strikes against Iran

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon