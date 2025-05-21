Image Credit : Pixabay

Originating in Kerala’s Malabar region, Sulaimani Chai is celebrated as a symbol of hospitality. Known for its sweet-sour profile with subtle spice, it is traditionally served after hearty meals like biryani. The tea’s Arab roots trace back to a time when Prophet Mohammed reportedly enjoyed a blend made with dates and black pepper. Over time, this evolved into the present-day Sulaimani, rich with local spices and black tea. It reflects a blend of cultural exchange through centuries of trade. Kerala’s first tea chain, Club Sulaimani, was founded in tribute to this legacy.