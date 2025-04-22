Vinegar :

Spiders don't like the smell of vinegar. So with its help, spiders can be easily driven away from the house. For this, pour vinegar into a spray bottle, mix it well with water and spray it where there are spiders and around the house.

Eucalyptus Tree :

Plant a eucalyptus tree in your home garden, the strong smell from it helps repel spiders. Low maintenance and strong fragrance will repel spiders.