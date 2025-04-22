How to get rid of spiders naturally? 5 effective home remedies to try
Spiders are common household pests that can cause discomfort and even pose health risks. This article explores natural ways to get rid of spiders using household items like vinegar, eucalyptus, citrus, and garlic.
How to Get Rid of Spiders at Home Naturally: Spiders are common in homes. They reproduce easily and can be found in every corner. Spider webs also spoil the beauty of the house. If there are spiders in the house, there is a high chance of venomous insects entering the house.
Some spiders bite, which can cause skin infections. Sometimes it even causes long-term pain. So, don't be careless if a spider is just building a nest in your house, it's not a big deal, let's see how to get rid of them completely from the house.
Vinegar :
Spiders don't like the smell of vinegar. So with its help, spiders can be easily driven away from the house. For this, pour vinegar into a spray bottle, mix it well with water and spray it where there are spiders and around the house.
Eucalyptus Tree :
Plant a eucalyptus tree in your home garden, the strong smell from it helps repel spiders. Low maintenance and strong fragrance will repel spiders.
Citrus :
Spiders don't like citrus scents. So use citrus-scented cleaners and furniture polishes. You can also plant citrus plants in your home garden, which will prevent spiders from entering your home.
Garlic and Cloves :
Children do not like the smell of garlic and cloves, so extract the essence from both of them and mix it in water and sprinkle that water on the walls, doors, windows and trees of your house.
Outdoor Light :
Usually insects come to places where there is a lot of light. Spiders are like that too. So if you are not using outdoor lights, turn them on. Similarly, close the doors and windows of your house. Insects may enter the house due to the light burning inside after turning on the outdoor lights. So turn on the outdoor lights and close the doors and windows of your house immediately.
Remember :
Always keep the house and its surroundings clean. Only then will no insects, not just spiders, enter the house.