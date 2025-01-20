Health risks of diabetics skipping breakfast: What you need to know

Diabetes and Breakfast: Individuals with diabetes should not skip breakfast. Doing so can negatively impact their health.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Diabetics must eat breakfast. It helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and improves overall health. A well-balanced breakfast provides the body with essential nutrients and energy. It also prevents severe fluctuations in blood sugar throughout the day, improves insulin sensitivity, and helps control weight. If diabetics skip breakfast, it can increase blood sugar and increase the risk of long-term complications.

article_image2

Blood Sugar Control Disrupted: Skipping breakfast can lead to elevated blood sugar levels later in the day for diabetics. Subsequent meals trigger a stronger glucose response, increasing blood sugar. This can increase glycemic variability over time, negatively impacting health.

Worsened Insulin Resistance: Insulin resistance, where the body's ability to use insulin effectively is hindered, can worsen if diabetics skip breakfast. This challenges glucose regulation and, if continued, can accelerate diabetes progression and increase the risk of dangerous diseases like heart disease.

article_image3

Long-Term Risks: Skipping breakfast for diabetics increases the risk of chronic high blood sugar levels. This can lead to complications like nerve damage, kidney damage, and vision impairment.

article_image4

Nutritional and Metabolic Imbalance: Experts recommend a breakfast rich in nutrients like fiber, protein, and healthy fats for good blood sugar control. Skipping these can disrupt metabolic function and lead to weight gain.

Psychological Impact: Skipping breakfast for diabetics has psychological effects too. Unstable blood sugar levels can cause mood swings and irritability. Excessive hunger can trigger unhealthy food cravings and lead to distraction.

article_image5

Healthy Breakfasts for Diabetics: Diabetics should prioritize healthy foods to improve blood sugar control. These include:

- Low glycemic index carbs like whole grains and oats for steady energy release.

- Lean proteins like eggs, yogurt, and tofu to stabilize blood sugar.

- Healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and seeds for sustained energy.

- Fiber-rich foods like vegetables or chia seeds to promote digestion and satiety.

