  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Propose Day 2022: Send these WhatsApp, Facebook messages to your special someone

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here are some wishes that you can send your partner on the occasion of Propose Day which falls each year on February 8.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Valentine's Week has entered its second day as lovers across the globe are celebrating Propose Day on February 8. After people celebrated Rose Day on Monday, it is time for people to confess their feelings on Tuesday by popping the question to their special someone. But if you still have not yet expressed your feelings to your partner, we are there to help you.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Here are some messages that you can send to your crush or partner on Propose Day and take your relationship to the next level. If you have already been dating your partner for a while you may want to propose to them for marriage today. And for those who are in long-distance relationships, Propose Day messages holds more importance.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    My love, on this Propose Day, I want to make a promise to you of a lifetime, to never leave your side throughout my life. Here’s wishing you a Happy Propose Day!

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    With every second that passes, the only thing that occupies my mind all the time is you. I can’t imagine my life without you. My darling, will you be mine?

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Since the day we first met, my feelings have only grown stronger with each passing day. I now want to take the plunge with you by sealing our bond with a ‘forever’ today.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    You are my realised dream, my fulfilled wish and my answered prayer. I want nothing more since I have you by my side. Happy Propose Day, my love.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    What greater thing is there for two souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories. Happy Propose Day!

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day.

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Today on Propose Day, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me, and I want you to stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day!

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Image: Getty Images

    You never find love; love is what always finds you. I am lucky that that love, in the form of you, was able to find me. I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day, my love!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways drb

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results drb

    Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival drb

    Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Kerala bishop 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Kerala bishop, 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case

    If Congress wasn't there, religion politics wouldn't surface: PM Modi's unsparing dynasty attack in RS-dnm

    ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away Did you know Mahabharat Bheem represented India twice at the Olympics gcw

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

    football premier league West Ham Kurt Zouma deeply sorry after disturbing video of kicking cat emerges netizens remain furious

    West Ham's Kurt Zouma 'deeply sorry' for kicking cat; netizens remain furious

    Hollywood Victoria Beckham eats only grilled fish and steamed veggies drb

    Victoria Beckham eats only grilled fish and steamed veggies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon