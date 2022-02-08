Happy Propose Day 2022: Send these WhatsApp, Facebook messages to your special someone

Here are some wishes that you can send your partner on the occasion of Propose Day which falls each year on February 8.

Valentine's Week has entered its second day as lovers across the globe are celebrating Propose Day on February 8. After people celebrated Rose Day on Monday, it is time for people to confess their feelings on Tuesday by popping the question to their special someone. But if you still have not yet expressed your feelings to your partner, we are there to help you.

Here are some messages that you can send to your crush or partner on Propose Day and take your relationship to the next level. If you have already been dating your partner for a while you may want to propose to them for marriage today. And for those who are in long-distance relationships, Propose Day messages holds more importance.

My love, on this Propose Day, I want to make a promise to you of a lifetime, to never leave your side throughout my life. Here’s wishing you a Happy Propose Day!

With every second that passes, the only thing that occupies my mind all the time is you. I can’t imagine my life without you. My darling, will you be mine?

Since the day we first met, my feelings have only grown stronger with each passing day. I now want to take the plunge with you by sealing our bond with a ‘forever’ today.

You are my realised dream, my fulfilled wish and my answered prayer. I want nothing more since I have you by my side. Happy Propose Day, my love.

What greater thing is there for two souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories. Happy Propose Day!

Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day.

Today on Propose Day, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me, and I want you to stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day!

