Gajar Ka Halwa to Methi Thepla: 5 Cozy Indian winter recipes to keep you warm this season

These delectable Indian recipes will keep you warm this winter! These recipes, which include Chicken Stew, Methi Thepla, and Gajar Ka Halwa, are ideal for staying warm on chilly days.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

Embrace the winter season with these warm, comforting Indian dishes! From the sweet, rich Gajar Ka Halwa to the savory Methi Thepla and Kerala-style Chicken Stew, these recipes are perfect for cozying up and staying nourished during the chilly months.

article_image2

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa
A winter favorite, this sweet dish is made by simmering grated carrots with milk, sugar, and ghee, then garnishing with cardamom and nuts. It’s rich, aromatic, and perfect for warming up on cold evenings.

 

article_image3

Methi Thepla

This Gujarati flatbread is made with fenugreek leaves, wheat flour, and spices like cumin and ajwain. Served with yogurt or pickle, it’s a perfect winter breakfast or snack to keep you energized throughout the day.

 

 

article_image4

A traditional Punjabi dish made with mustard greens and spices, served with Makki di Roti (cornmeal flatbread). It’s hearty, warming, and packed with nutrients, making it a must-try in the winter months.

 

article_image5

Aloo Gobi

This flavorful dry curry made with potatoes and cauliflower is spiced with turmeric, cumin, and garam masala. It’s an easy-to-make, comforting dish that pairs perfectly with roti or rice on chilly days.

 

article_image6

Kerala-style Chicken Stew

Chicken, veggies, and flavorful spices are combined to make this moderate stew with a coconut foundation. It's a hearty, filling dish that's ideal for staying warm during the winter months when served with appams, or rice pancakes.

