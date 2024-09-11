Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enhance collagen production naturally: 5 Essential vegetarian foods for better skin

    Boost collagen naturally with these five vegetarian foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants for healthier skin.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Collagen, a vital protein for skin elasticity and joint health, doesn’t require supplements or animal products to maintain its levels. Vegetarian sources can effectively boost collagen production, thanks to their rich vitamin and antioxidant content. Explore these essential vegetables for natural support.
     

    article_image2

    Spinach

    Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, spinach is vital for healthy skin and the synthesis of collagen. It contributes to a young appearance by promoting skin healing, enhancing suppleness, and assisting in the creation of collagen.
     

    article_image3

    Bell Peppers

    Vitamin C, which is essential for the synthesis of collagen, is abundant in bell peppers. A healthy and glowing complexion is encouraged by its high antioxidant content, which also helps to prevent oxidative stress and shield the skin from harm.

    article_image4

    Tomatoes

    Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and vitamin C, both vital for collagen synthesis. Lycopene helps shield the skin from UV damage, while vitamin C supports collagen production, enhancing skin health and texture.
     

    article_image5

    Kale

    Antioxidants and vitamin C, which are necessary for collagen formation, are abundant in kale. This leafy green also promotes the suppleness and firmness of the skin, keeping it looking fresh and young.

    article_image6

    Broccoli

    Broccoli is abundant in vitamins C and K, both important for collagen production. It also contains sulforaphane, which helps protect the skin from environmental damage and supports overall skin health and resilience.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief NTI EAI

    Struggling with frequent Headaches? Try these natural remedies for relief

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    When is Radhashtami 2024? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    Recent Stories

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil scr

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon