Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know sleeping on your left side can do THIS to your health and well-being

    Discover the numerous health benefits of sleeping on your left side, from improved digestion and detoxification to better heart health and back pain relief.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Sleeping on your left side can help keep your airways open, reducing snoring and sleep apnea severity. Left-side sleeping can alleviate pressure on the heart, improving blood flow and reducing strain. The lymphatic system, responsible for waste removal, functions better when sleeping on the left side. Left-side sleeping can help prevent stomach acid from flowing up into the esophagus.

    article_image2

    Who should avoid sleeping on their left side? Pregnant women (after 20 weeks), People with asthma or breathing difficulties, Individuals with severe spinal problems. These individuals can try sleeping on their right side with their legs resting on a pillow. Is sleeping on the right side good? Sleeping on the right side can hinder the elimination of toxins from the body, slowing down the digestive system and impacting digestion. Is sleeping straight good? Sleeping straight can cause difficulty in breathing during the night. Some individuals may experience respiratory problems such as shortness of breath. People with asthma may find it harmful to sleep in this position.

    article_image3

    Sleeping on your left side can put pressure on your shoulder and neck, leading to pain and discomfort. The radial nerve in your arm can become compressed, causing numbness, tingling, and pain. Repeatedly sleeping on your left side can lead to wrinkles and fine lines on that side of your face. Sleeping on your left side can put pressure on organs like the liver, stomach, and spleen.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss? NTI

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss?

    Get Moving: Relieve constipation with easy tip-toe walking NTI

    Get Moving: Relieve constipation with easy tip-toe walking

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet NTI

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    1 in 4 Indian employees suffer work-related stress: Anna Sebastian's death sparks mental health debate snt

    1 in 4 Indian employees suffer work-related stress: Anna Sebastian's death sparks mental health debate

    Recent Stories

    Paneer to Gulab Jamun: 5 Popular foods not originally from India NTI

    Paneer to Gulab Jamun: 5 Popular foods not originally from India

    Pumpkin seeds to Amla: 5 superfoods that help control thyroid RKK

    Pumpkin seeds to Amla: 5 superfoods that help control thyroid

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss? NTI

    Purified water's hidden risk: Time to add minerals to prevent magnesium loss?

    Sugandh Sharma stirs row claims Bengaluru goes empty if Northies leave Kannadigas enraged vkp

    'Bengaluru will become empty if North Indians leave': Woman sparks debate, locals ask her to leave first

    Bangladesh reverses hilsa export ban to India, approves 3,000 tonnes of shipment just in time for Durga Puja shk

    Bangladesh reverses hilsa export ban to India, approves 3,000 tonnes of shipment just in time for Durga Puja

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon