    Do matt lipsticks cause lip pigmentation? Use these DIY scrubs for brighter, softer lips

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    The skin on your lips is delicate and very sensitive. We all use lipsticks on a regular basis, even knowing they are made of harmful dyes and pigments that can cause lip pigmentation. Read on to find the causes and a DIY lip scrub you can use to prevent it. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    From exfoliating and cleansing to moisturising and protecting it with SPF, we go out of our way to take care of our skin. Still, we often forget about our lips in the routine, which can result in the most common lip concern, lip pigmentation. While it is customary not to have the rosy pink lips portrayed in magazines and films, it’s crucial to avoid certain habits if you notice unusual darkening of your lips.

    Image: Getty Images

    As such, can using dark matte lipsticks be one of the reasons for lip pigmentation? Yes, it can. While many consider lipsticks harmless and can end up applying a thick coat every time you step out, it is necessary to understand that the colour of your lipstick comes from various dyes and pigments and is made of many metals. Apart from using dark and matte lipsticks, there are two other reasons behind lip pigmentation.

    Image: Getty Images

    Smoking:  It is widely known that smoking regularly can cause darkening of lips, among other health complications. This is because cigarette nicotine can cause oxidative stress and capillary rupture, reducing blood flow and oxygen to your skin. The heat from smoking can also darken the lips and the skin area around the mouth.

    Image: Getty Images

    Licking and picking:  Dryness and dehydration are essential aggravating factors for dark lips, which can lead to inflammation, which can cause pigmentation. Also, it can get even darker when dehydrated lips are exposed to the suner. Constant lip picking and licking will dry your lips, which can cause lip pigmentation. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Use homemade scrubs to avoid lip pigmentation: 

    Honey and sugar: Honey and sugar are the best combinations to exfoliate your lips. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of sugar, and use this on your lips. Gently rub the mixture until the sugar and let it melt. Honey helps moisturize the lips, while sugar helps to remove the dry and flaky skin from the lips.

    Image: Getty Images

    Coffee and olive oil: Coffee is an excellent exfoliator since helps to exfoliate the skin and gently cleans your pores. Olive oil’s moisturizing properties make your lips softer. Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee and one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply it to your lips and exfoliate for 2-3 minutes.

