    Did you go through a breakup, divorce recently? If yes, here are some ways to deal with heartbreaks

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    The issue with breakups is the problem of not understanding the true meaning of love. So, here are some of the best ways to deal with a breakup

    One of the biggest problems in the world today is breakups and seperations/divoces. Why we first fall in love and then breakups? Why do we fall in love, only to fall out of it? When will we human beings stop and realize the truth? The problem with breakups is the problem of not understanding the true meaning of love. 
     

    True love is bliss, not just a kiss. True love is not a transaction. In true love, you don’t say, I love you, because I need you. In true love, you say I need you because I love you. It is very strange, that people have a live-in relationship for six years, and then within six months, they get seperated, why? This happens all over the place, why so many breakups, why so many separations, why so many divorces, what is the cause? We talked to AiR Atman in Ravi, a spiritual leader and founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment to get some light on this subject.

    The problem is in expectations; because our expectations are wrong. We become disappointed and then our disappointments defeat us. It breaks a beautiful relationship, what we don’t realize is that nobody is perfect, everybody has their flaws. But somehow, especially, a relationship becomes a contract, then the expectations change, and then it leads to a breakup.
     

    The challenge is how to deal with breakups. The first way to deal with the breakup is not to 'break up'. We should only break up when it is impossible to stay together. Here are some of the best ways to deal with a breakup:

    First: Accept – Accept that what is done is done and you can’t change it. Realize that the law of karma controls whatever happens. So, don’t nurse and curse and rehearse your hurt, reverse your hurt instead. When the breakup has happened, wipe off that past. And create a new future.

    Second: Don’t cry over a breakup – The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. The future depends upon you and me. We can’t control the road on which we are driving the car, but we are in full control of the car.
     

    Finally, for those who are on a spiritual path, all this is a drama, everything is a show, we come and we go. There are no make-ups and breakups. Everything is a movie. We come with nothing, we go with nothing. 
     

    In the end, every relationship has to break up. The one who reaches this spiritual realization called enlightenment doesn’t take a breakup seriously. He doesn’t even fall into a relationship since it makes him a prisoner in a cage. He loves one and all. The Sufis called it Ishq haquiqui. The Greeks called it Agape. The world has not learned this divine love, which goes beyond breakups and makeups. Relationships are all transitory, all momentary. The one who is on a spiritual path transcends all relationships. For him, there is nothing like a breakup, because it a shows and in the end we all have to go.

