Christmas 2024: Know how to have healthy gut during holiday season

Maintaining gut health during the holidays is crucial. A gut rest, or detox, helps restore balance to your gut microbiome and eliminate waste. Prioritize a healthy gut even while enjoying festive celebrations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Healthy gut during the holidays

Indulging in treats and drinks during the holidays can disrupt our digestive system. This imbalance can lead to inflammation and hinder nutrient absorption. Prioritizing gut health is essential during this time.

Experts emphasize the connection between gut health, the immune system, and the brain. A gut rest after partying is vital for overall well-being. Here are two tips for enjoying the holidays without harming your gut.

article_image2

Impact of alcoholic beverages on gut health

1. Alcoholic Beverages and Gut Health:

Contrary to popular belief, most alcoholic drinks harm the gut microbiome. Alcohol can negatively impact good bacteria, potentially leading to a leaky gut. Red wine, rich in polyphenols, may be an exception, but overall, moderation is key.

article_image3

Healthier food choices during Christmas

2. Healthy Food Choices:

Commercial cakes and fast food often contain unhealthy fats and sweeteners that harm gut microbes. Opt for homemade or high-quality baked goods. Limit spicy, fried, and non-vegetarian dishes, especially from restaurants, due to potential hygiene concerns.

