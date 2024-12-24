Christmas 2024: Gift Cards to DIY Gift Kits – 5 Instant gift ideas for everyone

 Christmas 2024 offers thoughtful gift options like personalized items, tech gadgets, subscriptions, gift cards, and DIY kits. These instant gift ideas are perfect for everyone on your list.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Christmas 2024 brings a range of thoughtful and instant gift ideas, from personalized items to tech gadgets, subscriptions, gift cards, and DIY kits. These gifts offer convenience, creativity, and customization, making them perfect for everyone on your holiday list.

article_image2

Tech Gadgets

Portable chargers, wireless earbuds, or smart home devices are perfect for tech enthusiasts. These gadgets offer immediate use and convenience, helping recipients stay connected and organized. Tech gifts are practical and appreciated for their functionality and modern appeal.

 

article_image3

Subscription Services

Gift subscriptions to streaming platforms, audiobook services, or meal kit deliveries provide a convenient and enjoyable gift experience. Instant activation makes them ideal for last-minute gifts, offering entertainment, learning, or culinary adventures for the recipient to enjoy.

article_image4

DIY Gift Kits

DIY gift kits for creating candles, chocolates, or crafts provide a hands-on experience. These kits are perfect for those who enjoy crafting and want a creative, fun, and engaging gift that they can make themselves, adding a personal touch.

 

article_image5

Gift Cards

Gift cards for online stores, experiences, or favorite restaurants allow recipients the freedom to choose their own gifts. Versatile and easy to use, they are great for those hard-to-please friends or family members who prefer personalized options.

article_image6

Personalized Gifts

Customizable items like monogrammed mugs, engraved jewelry, or photo calendars make for meaningful gifts. Personalization adds a special touch, ensuring the gift feels unique and thoughtful, creating lasting memories for the recipient to cherish.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know NTI

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking Why this special sarshan is so popular AJR

Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking – Why this special darshan is so popular

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then? shk

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

Bizarre video shows Oreos withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity and concern on food safety (WATCH) dmn

Bizarre video shows Oreo cookies withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity & concern on food safety (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling ATG

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH) AJR

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt

'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon