    Christmas 2022: 3 all-time iconic cocktails to celebrate Xmas joy with family and friends

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Christmas is synonymous with good food, cocktails, and quality time with closest friends and family. Before the onset of Christmas in the next few days, a glance at three yummy cocktails that will be perfect this holiday season during Christmas.
     

    Image: Pexels

    a. Apple Hi-Ball:

    Nothing like a refreshing apple bourbon drink on a chilly winter day. Lucifer’s Gold combines with the fruity tartness of apples to create a pleasantly crisp drink that can be a winning combination throughout the day or alongside supper.

    Recipe: You take 50 mL of Lucifer’s Gold, followed by 60 mL of apple juice with three dashes of aromatic bitters and 90 mL of ginger ale. Then in a shaker, combine all of the ingredients. Mix thoroughly and pour into a chilled highball glass. Serve with candied ginger or apple slices as garnish.

    Image: Getty Images

    b. The Flying Frenchman:

    If you’re bored of the same old espresso martinis and want to try something fresh, go no further than the Flying Frenchman. Making a Flying Frenchman is as simple as blending equal parts absinthe, espresso, and coffee liqueur.

    Recipe: In a shaker with ice, combine absinthe, coffee liqueur, and espresso in equal parts (30ml each). Shake for at least 30 seconds to 1 minute. Or at least until the drink is very chilled. Pour into a chilled glass. For extra flare, garnish with a piece of star anise.

    Image: Getty Images

    c. Breakfast Martini:

    The Breakfast martini is a light and tasty drink. It can be enjoyed and sipped at any time of the day. But this cocktail is a good option for brunchtime during the Christmas holidays.

    Recipe: In a cocktail shaker, you combine Haymans Old Tom (60 ml), lemon juice (15 ml), Triple Sec (15 ml), and one spoonful of orange marmalade. Stir to break up the marmalade and blend it with the liquid components. Fill the shaker halfway with ice, and shake for ten seconds. Finally, pour it into a chilled cocktail glass. Squeeze orange zest over the drink to coat it with orange oil. Serve with a sprig of orange zest as a garnish.

    Image: Getty Images

    Christmas is the time to spread happiness, ring in the birth of the Lord Jesus, and create new memories with your closest ones. If you are confused about what cocktails will be served, to friends and family during Christmas. Do not worry, for we have got you covered. 

    It’s the season to be jolly. There can be nothing like a fizzy, festive drink to get you into the Christmas mood. We have something for everyone, a little sweet something for the sugar zombies, a hint of spice for the flavor nazis, and just the right amount of sour for revellers who like a little kick with their liquor.

    ALSO READ: Is Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' copied from Allu Arjun's song? Here's what netizens have to say

    This Christmas season, channel your inner bartender and get the holiday spirits flowing. Whether you’re serving them on December 25 or any time during the season, these three are perfect cocktails for the season.

