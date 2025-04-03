Astrology
Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to adopt the ideals of Lord Rama and receive his grace. This year Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 6, 2025.
Auspicious deeds done on Ram Navami brings positive energy and removes the problems of life. Know those 7 special things, which if done on Ram Navami, can remove every obstacle.
By chanting Shri Ramcharitmanas, Ram Raksha Stotra or the name of Ram on the day of Ram Navami, the mind gets peace and strength. This brings positive energy into the house.
Donating food has special significance on Ram Navami. By feeding the poor, needy and children on this day, the grace of Shri Ram remains and there is prosperity in the house.
By lighting an unbroken lamp in the house or temple on this day, happiness and prosperity come in the house.
Lord Ram is very fond of Tulsi. By worshiping and circumambulating the Tulsi plant on the day of Ram Navami, auspicious results are obtained and happiness remain in the house.
By donating clothes, food, water, books or other necessary things on this day, positive changes come in life and blessings of Lord Shri Ram are received.
Hanuman Ji is the supreme devotee of Lord Ram. By reading Hanuman Chalisa or reciting Bajrang Baan on this day, all kinds of troubles are removed and success is achieved in life.
Lord Ram always respected his parents and teachers. Following his ideals on the day of Ram Navami, take blessings from your parents and gurus. This brings success and happiness.
The holy day gives the message of adopting the ideals of Shri Ram. By doing these 7 auspicious works, troubles are removed prosperity and peace will also remain in life.
