    Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance, wishes, greeting and quotes

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu holidays; the nine-day festival commemorates the nine manifestations of Maa Durga. Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Once during the month of Chaitra and once during the month of Sharad. This year's Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2. The festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on the Praipadha tithi of the Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha. On April 11, the Navami tithi will mark the completion of the nine-day event.
     

    However, few people know it is celebrated four times a year in different seasons: Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magha Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri in spring is the most important of them. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. 
     

    SIGNIFICANCE: 
    In Hinduism, Navratri is extremely significant. According to legend, Lord Rama initially arrived in Lanka by worshipping Goddess Durga on the beach. Maa Durga has nine various forms: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Worshipping the goddess for all nine days grants the devotee's requests. And the mother's blessings always remain on her worshippers, indicating the triumph of virtue over evil.

    Goddess Durga arrived on the day of Chaitra Navratri and created the cosmos at the request of Lord Brahma, according to legendary writings. To make the festival of Navratri even more special, share these beautiful quotes, blessings and messages with your friends and family:
     

    Time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis into our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

    • Happy first day of Navratri. I pray your day is full of joy and delight and that it continues for the next eight days of Navratri as well, for you and your family.
    • I hope every day of Navratri is memorable for you. Best wishes on the first day of Navratri.
    • May Maa Durga always give you shades of peace and bring respect for you because you deserve it. Happy Navaratri dear.

    • Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as a an event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us.
    • May this festival lead us from ignorance to wisdom and from darkness to light.
    • May the Navratri bring hope and inspiration to your home and life. Happy Navratri to everyone.
    • May the goddess Durga usher happiness, peace, and positivism. Have a wonderful Navratri.
    • May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Navratri

    Also Read: April Fools' Day 2022: Jokes, quotes, wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook posts

     

