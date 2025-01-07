Astrologer Nicholas Aujula's 2025 Predictions: World War 3, Disasters, Scientific Breakthroughs and more

Renowned astrologer Nicholas Aujula has made several startling predictions for 2025, including the commencement of World War III, environmental catastrophes, and the creation of lab-grown human organs.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

2025 Predictions

Famous seers like Nostradamus and Baba Vanga have made predictions for 2025. Astrologer Nicholas Aujula has made shocking predictions. He previously accurately predicted events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Donald Trump's victory.

article_image2

Nicholas Aujula's 2025 Predictions

Aujula, a 38-year-old self-proclaimed hypnotherapist and astrologer based in London, has made startling predictions for 2025. He claims to have predicted the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump's victory, and other major events. He predicts World War 3 starting mid-2025, a year lacking compassion, filled with political assassinations, and driven by religious and nationalistic violence.

article_image3

Earth's Revenge & Lab-Grown Organs

Aujula predicts Earth's revenge for environmental damage, with climate change and extreme weather posing significant challenges. He also foresees a scientific revolution with the creation of lab-grown human organs in 2025.

article_image4

Celebrity Predictions and Devastating Floods

Aujula predicts marital problems for Katy Perry, a successful year for Cate Blanchett, and devastating floods displacing millions and submerging cities due to rising sea levels.

