If You Have Pregnancy Symptoms

Nausea, sore breasts, fatigue, or frequent urination? These signs could mean it's time to take a test, even if your period isn’t late yet.

After Unprotected Sex

If you’ve had unprotected sex and are worried about pregnancy, wait at least 10-14 days to test. Testing too soon can lead to inaccurate results.